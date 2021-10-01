Giving Steven Taylor the captaincy was a ploy to keep him at Wellington Phoenix

Coach Ufuk Talay said he made Steven Taylor captain of the Wellington Phoenix men’s team in the hope the leadership responsibility would keep him at the club.

It made no difference.

Three days after being appointed skipper for the upcoming A-League Men season, the former Newcastle United defender announced he would be retiring from professional football effective immediately, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career, which saw him play close to 200 games in the Premier League.

Talay and general manager David Dome spoke to the media on Friday to address the Englishman’s exit, four days after Taylor confirmed to Stuff that he had informed the club he was hanging up his boots.

Although the 35-year-old’s decision to retire less than eight weeks out from the Phoenix’s opening game against Macarthur came as a complete shock to most, including Dome who had no inkling whatsoever, Talay said he actually saw it coming.

He knew Taylor had been struggling with the prospect of spending another season in Australia after enduring as many as six stints in isolation, whether that be during lockdown or quarantine, since the Covid-19 pandemic began and wanted to go home to England and see his family.

That is why Talay handed him the captain’s armband at the end of last week, hoping it would be enough to keep him “excited” and ultimately convince him to stay.

“It’s not a decision that Tayls made overnight. It all started I think when we went into lockdown in Sydney and he was trying to get back to New Zealand, and then he landed in Christchurch to do his quarantine and that might have tipped him over the edge; the quarantine in Christchurch,” Talay said.

“I had many phone calls with him at that time when he was in quarantine, just to keep him going and mentally sane at the same time, and I actually said when you’re going to get out you’re going to get your freedom but unfortunately a day later we went into lockdown in New Zealand.

“I think it was just the accumulation of things for him; also doing quarantine in my first season here and also going to India when they were promised normality but spent a bit of time in the hotel during the whole season, and then the back end last season when things went pear-shaped in New South Wales.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Steven Taylor jostles for possession with Perth Glory forward Joel Chianese during the 2020 elimination final.

“He said he wanted to go back home back then, and I tried to keep him enticed and excited, and that’s why I actually named him captain, to put a bit of pressure on him to retain him here.

“But at the end of the day players need to make decisions on what is best for them.”

The prospect of spending another season in Australia was not the only major factor behind Taylor’s bombshell decision to retire when he believed he could play on for another two years at least.

Taylor said he was left feeling devalued when the Phoenix were only willing to offer him a one-year contract extension on the final day of last season, after initially holding out on a new deal altogether.

Taylor said he was “hurt” by a comment made by a club official which suggested the Phoenix wanted to see how his body would cope with another season in the A-League before giving him an extra year.

He believed he had proven himself after helping the Phoenix finish the season riding a club record 11-game unbeaten run after returning from a stint with Indian Super League side Odisha.

Taylor had previously cut short a two-year contract with the Phoenix to join Odisha after being asked to take a significant pay cut and at a time when there was no certainty around the A-League going ahead.

“These were the honest words, ‘there’s a one-year contract for you and we’ll see how your body copes with it this year,’ and that’s what hurt me the most,” Taylor said.

“I’m being brutally honest here, that there done it. The one-year contract and someone telling me we’ll see how your body copes with it. I was like ‘wow.’ I want to play longer but the Phoenix kind of restricted that.”

But Talay rejected the idea that a two-year deal, which would have brought Taylor greater certainty at a time of uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had anything to do with the player’s decision to retire.

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images Steven Taylor played close to 200 games in the Premier League with Newcastle United before joining the phoenix.

“The funny thing is I never had one discussion about that with Tayls this whole time,” Talay said.

“When he came back to us, to be honest we had discussions towards the back end of last season and he was quite happy to actually sign an extension on a lower rate, and what we spoke with the club was to actually give him what he was on when he previously signed a two-year deal.

“I don’t think him saying if he had a two-year deal would have changed his decision.

“Do I want to lose my best players as a coach? No chance. But at the end of the day there’s a lot of circumstances that come into play and whether he had a five-year deal or a 10-year deal or a two-year deal I think is irrelevant.”

Dome said Taylor’s retirement, and the criticism from the player that followed, came as a shock to him.

He claimed the Phoenix had been in talks with Taylor regarding the possibility of transitioning into a management role at the club when he eventually did decide to retire.

Although the Phoenix had not offered Taylor a two-year contract last season, Dome said that did not rule out the possibility of tabling another one-year deal during the coming season.

“To have some of our credibility [questioned], that we could have done things better and didn’t give our all was particularly harmful for me, and it was hurtful for some of the people at the club and it was hurtful for the chairman,” Dome said.

“We kept the door open. It was a one-year contract and we wanted to see how he was going to go, potentially another year playing but if not we were going to migrate him into a management role working with the youth because he’s excellent with the young players and mentoring young players through.

“The chairman had a number of conversations with him and he was excited and motivated by that.

“But then the last couple of days, last week we had no indication that he wanted to return [home to England], and on Monday he had the conversation with Uffie where he said he wanted to return home and wanted to see his father, who he hadn’t seen in two years.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Steven Taylor joined the Phoenix ahead of the 2018-19 A-League Men season.

“He didn’t want to relocate [to Australia] but none of us want to relocate to Australia. The next six months, it’s a very, very difficult time for us as a club. Last year was very, very difficult but the next months, the completion of the season, is really going to test us.”

Taylor’s departure serves as a major blow for the Phoenix. Not only was he a fan favourite amongst the Yellow Fever and the club’s most experienced player, but it has also left them extremely light at the back, with only two recognised centre-backs; Tim Payne and Joshua Laws, in the current squad of 17 players.

Talay said talks were already underway to replace Taylor before the transfer deadline on October 18, but echoed comments he made last week that the club was hamstrung by the current border restrictions in both New Zealand and Australia, which have made it difficult to bring players in from further afield, meaning they may not be able to sign a new import defender until the next window opens in January.

“Players will come and go, coaches will come and go, but the club will always be here and my job is to be able to replace him with the best possible player we can to move forward,” Talay said.