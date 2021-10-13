Wellington Phoenix sign young defender on loan from Melbourne Victory

Wellington Phoenix have made use of a rarely-used signing method to help fill the void created by captain Steven Taylor’s shock retirement.

The Phoenix have bolstered their defensive stocks ahead of the coming A-League Men's season by securing a season-long loan deal with 20-year-old Melbourne Victory centre-back Matthew Bozinovski.

For the past three seasons, A-League clubs have been able to sign Australian players who are under the age of 24 on loan from other A-League clubs, but this is the first time the Phoenix have decided to explore this avenue after struggling to get players from further afield into New Zealand and Australia due to the current border restrictions.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Gemma Lewis and Natalie Lawrence will take charge of the Wellington Phoenix team in their first season in the A-League Women.

“We wanted to give Matthew an opportunity to demonstrate his talent this season,” coach Ufuk Talay said.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Phoenix appoint Gemma Lewis as club's first A-League Women's coach

* Hungary fans clash with police before World Cup qualifying draw with England

* 'It's unreal': Niko Kirwan pops up late to score winning goal as All Whites beat Bahrain



“Matthew is young, enthusiastic with a good range of defensive attributes; evidence of this has been his recent international call up for Under-21 North Macedonia in the European qualifying campaign.”

Bozinovski has played four games for North Macedonia’s under-21 team but does not count as an import in the A-League as he was born and raised in Melbourne.

Although he was yet to play in the A-League, he was a regular for Victory’s reserve team last season.

Bozinovski started for North Macedonia in a 3-0 defeat to France in September, going toe-to-toe with some of the brightest young stars in world football, including Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The Phoenix tried to sign Bozinovski on a permanent contract, but Victory still see a future for him at the club and signed him to a two-year scholarship deal before agreeing to loan him out for the first year.

“I went away about a month ago and had a couple of good appearances for Macedonia and from there Ufuk spoke to me from quarantine and said he was keen to get me over, and said there would be a good opportunity for me to play,” Bozinovski said.

“He’s not afraid to give younger players opportunities if they are deserving, and that was really appealing to me and I’m really excited to join the Nix this season.

“Turning 21 this summer I knew this was sort of the last season for me to be a youth player and I needed to be playing A-League next season. That was always my plan.

“I’ve been at Victory for three years now but I’m glad I’ve finally been able to achieve my dream this upcoming season.”

Standing at 1.95m tall, Bozinovski will provide an obvious aerial threat at set-piece but said he was a defender who also liked to play with the ball at his feet.

Most importantly, he will provide some much-needed depth at centre-back following Taylor’s retirement.

“[My height] is an asset of mine so I’ll look to utilise that as much as I can, especially in the defensive 18-yard box but also hopefully I can add some goals to my game this season.

“I enjoy defending, I enjoy doing the tough stuff but I like getting on the ball, I’m quite comfortable with the ball.”

Bozinovski is currently training with new team-mate Reno Piscopo in Melbourne but will link up with the rest of the Phoenix squad when they arrive in Sydney at the end of October.