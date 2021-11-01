Mixed emotions for Phoenix and Breakers as Covid-19 forces teams back to Australia

Phoenix players train at Martin Luckie Park in Wellington ahead of their relocate to Australia.

There were mixed emotions as players, coaches and support staff from the Wellington Phoenix and New Zealand Breakers sporting franchises hopped on a charter flight bound for Sydney on Monday.

Gemma Lewis, who coaches the Phoenix A-League Women team, said it was an exciting day for her young squad, who are preparing for their first season in Australia’s semi-professional football competition.

They will be based in Wollongong, which is where the A-League Men spent most of last season.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Gemma Lewis and Natalie Lawrence will take charge of the Wellington Phoenix team in their first season in the A-League Women.

“I think reality has set in. There were some emotions because you’re finally leaving home, but I think they are excited to get there and get underway,” Lewis said.

“I’m not going to lie, being away from and away from their families, that stuff is big. But they have good family support and even though it’s remote, their families have been really good.”

It was a bittersweet day for Phoenix men’s player David Ball. The English forward had to leave his wife and two sons behind as he embarked on a second straight A-League Men season across the Tasman.

“It’s sort of a sad day but exciting for me because I know the season is close upon as and as someone who loves football and just wants to get over there and start playing football, it’s nice to be able to do that, but it is hard on the wife and kids again,” he said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Breakers forward Finn Delany is looking forward to getting back on court.

The Phoenix men have only played one home game in Wellington in the past 18 months.

Ball was clinging onto hope that border restrictions would ease in the New Year, allowing the team to come back and play Melbourne Victory in front of their home crowd at Sky Stadium on January 29.

“The hope is for us all; the fans and everyone involved in the club, that we are back and playing home games and we can get that normality again in terms of travel between the two countries.

“We had that one home game last season and that wets your lips to come back and play because it’s hard not having your home support. But we are used to doing it tough, and that has hardened the group.”

Breakers player Finn Delany was looking forward to getting over to their Melbourne base and “getting to work” after numerous weeks in lockdown in Auckland.

He was fortunate that his girlfriend would be making the trip with him ahead of the coming ANBL season.

“We’re feeling really good. For a lot of the group it’s familiar territory, we’ve done this before, so we’re just looking forward to getting to work as the season is just around the corner,” Delany said.

“Of course we have hope that we will come back and play home games, but we are prepared for anything.

“This time we have a lot more of the families with us, which is definitely going to help. I wouldn’t say it’s so hard, we are just lucky and grateful to be able to play full stop.”

After 12 consecutive away games the Breakers are hoping to return to face the Brisbane Bullets on home court on February 5.