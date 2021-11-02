All Whites didn’t pick goalkeeper Oli Sail after request from Wellington Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail has backed his club’s call not to release him for the All Whites’ upcoming game against The Gambia even though he could have been back for the start of the new A-League Men season.

Sail was in line to join Stefan Marinovic and Michael Woud as the three goalkeepers in the 21-man national team squad after Nik Tzanev was deemed unavailable to travel to the United Arab Emirates due to personal reasons.

The 25-year-old received his last All Whites call-up in 2017 and is yet to make his international debut.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail buzzing for first pre-season as number one goalkeeper.

All Whites coach Danny Hay indicated prior to Monday's squad naming that the Phoenix requested that Sail not be selected as the club wanted their first-choice gloveman to remain with them for the final three weeks of pre-season after recently recovering from a minor injury.

READ MORE:

* All Whites squad for November named; Nik Tzanev 'can't travel for personal reasons'

* All Whites to play The Gambia; one unvaccinated player set to miss selection

* Not for Sail: Wellington Phoenix's new number one keeper didn't want No. 1 shirt



“Just with the situation the Phoenix are going through at this point of time, I spoke to them and they requested that we not select Oli because they are obviously deep into the pre-season and have a limited squad as it is,” Hay said.

If Sail had travelled to the Middle East, it would have left 19-year-old rookie Alex Paulsen as the Phoenix’s only goalkeeper for their final two warm-up games against Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The All Whites’ game against The Gambia is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 17 (NZT), just four days before the Phoenix open their 2021-22 campaign against Macarthur in Campbelltown.

STUFF All Whites coach Danny Hay says one player from his last squad won't be in the next one as they aren't vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sail said he had no issues with the Phoenix’s decision not to release him for All Whites duty.

“I had some really positive discussions with Danny and it was really nice to be in that consideration, and if it had worked out better with timing I would have loved to have gone over there to represent New Zealand and get my foot in the door,” he said.

“It wasn’t to be, but I think the right decision was made by both parties. The best thing for me at the end of the day in terms of the national team is that I’m playing my best footy, and the way I’m going to play my best footy is being fully prepared for the A-League and being here for those [pre-season] games.”

With Tzanev and Sail out of contention, the third goalkeeper spot was taken by Jamie Searle, who was one of two uncapped players to earn selection in the All Whites along with defender Francis de Vries.

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said he was grateful Hay understood the club’s position and did not pick Sail.

Sail missed the Phoenix’s last two pre-season games in New Zealand, against Miramar Rangers and Western Suburbs, after taking a knock to one of his legs in training but was expected to start in their first friendly hit-out against other A-League Men opposition, against Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday.

“He needs some game time leading into the season leading into the season and I appreciate Danny has decided to leave him out because we’ve only taken two goalkeepers across the ditch, so we need him there leading into the first game,” Talay said.

“At the end of the day if the player wants to go I’m not going to stop them from going and representing their country. If it was World Cup qualifiers it might have been a different story.”