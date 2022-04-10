Marco Rojas presses claim for All Whites recall after stunning A-League double

Marco Rojas – omitted from the All Whites’ Oceania World Cup qualifying squad – must have gone a long way to impressing national coach Danny Hay with two brilliant goals for Melbourne Victory.

Rojas lit up Melbourne’s A-League derby with a stunning volley and a smartly-taken swivel shot in Victory’s 3-0 win over Melbourne City on Saturday night.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Melbourne Victory star Marco Rojas (R) celebrates one of his two goals against Melbourne City with Victory skipper Jake Brimmer.

The 30-year-old struck first in the 14th minute when City keeper Tom Glover punched the ball clear.

It dropped for Rojas, outside the penalty area, and he slammed a right-foot volley into the net to double Victory’s lead after an early penalty by skipper Jake Brimmer.

A report in The Age rated Rojas’ second goal “even better’’ than his first. “When the ball was played in from the left he drifted away from his marker and with his first touch controlled the ball, with his second lashed another fierce shot which gave Glover no chance,’’ the report said.

Rojas’ second goal was a right-footed effort.

Victory coach Tony Popovic sang the praises of the man dubbed “the Kiwi Messi’’ by Victory fans.

“Wonderful performance from Marco,’’ Popovic said.

“It’s been coming and when I say it’s been coming, in terms of the output with the goals that he scored. “ The last three, four games, he’s been so good. He’s getting through the games a lot better so physically he’s in great shape and you can see that the power and speed is returning.

“The quality was always there, but now he’s feeling really good physically and he’s able to show the talent that he’s always had.”

Brimmer was also impressed with Rojas’ virtuoso display.

”He’s a fantastic player. He glides around and makes things happen,’’ Rimmer said in a post-match television interview.

”I love playing with him on the right there, and hopefully we can keep that going.’’

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Rostyn Griffiths of Melbourne City tries to stop a flying Maro Rojas.

It now remains to seen if Rojas’ return to form will earn him a place in Hay’s squad for the June World Cup intercontinental playoff against Costa Rica in Qatar.

Rojas – Oceania player of the year in 2012 and Johnny Warren Medal winner as A-League MVP in 2012-13 – made his All Whites debut in 2011 and has since won 42 caps, scoring five goals.

There is plenty of competition for places in the All Whites forward line with the emergence of young players such as Callum McCowatt, Alex Greive and Elijah Just, along with the more established Chris Wood and Kosta Barbarouses.

But, on this form, Rojas looks the best Kiwi forward in the A-League, and he has combined well with Wood, his former Waikato teammate, in the past.