Wellington Phoenix player to miss homecoming after testing positive for Covid-19

Phoenix left-back Sam Sutton will miss their upcoming game against the Mariners in Wellington.

Wellington Phoenix will be at least one player short when they touch down in New Zealand ahead of Sunday's game against Central Coast Mariners at Sky Stadium.

Left-back Sam Sutton will miss the Phoenix’s first game on home soil in more than 300 days after testing positive for Covid-19 in the lead-up to Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Perth Glory.

Coach Ufuk Talay said he was devastated for the 20-year-old, who will have to isolate in Sydney for seven days before he is permitted to travel.

Wellington Phoenix centre back Finn Surman has made 11 appearances across all competitions in a season where he wasn't expecting to make any.

Sunday’s match will be the first of two games back in New Zealand with the Phoenix hosting Western Sydney Wanderers at Eden Park in Auckland the following weekend.

Talay said it is hoped Sutton, who is from Auckland, will be out of isolation by next Thursday, meaning he could feature against the Wanderers.

His family had already travelled to Wellington, believing he would play.

“It's gut-wrenching for Sutts,” he said.

Gael Sandoval struck after halftime to give Wellington Phoenix a narrow win over Perth Glory.

“Not being able to come back with the team and being able to enjoy being home with the team and playing in front of our fans.

“I’m very disappointed for him but at the end of the day it is what it is.

“He’ll fly over on Thursday next week and come straight to Auckland and join the group.”

The fifth-place Phoenix will arrive home with some good momentum behind them after notching back-to-back wins over the Glory and Western United.

Mexican midfielder Gael Sandoval scored from a deflected shot three minutes after halftime to secure all three points against the lowly Glory.

“It was a good time to score,” Talay said. “We got the crucial goal that we needed to win the game.

“We've played a lot of games back-to-back and it wasn't a complete performance but it was good enough to get the job done and I think the boys will be pretty excited to fly back on Friday.”

James McGarry replaced Sutton after recovering from Covid-19 himself, and is set to retain his spot for Sunday’s game, which would be his first in Wellington, more than 2000 days after making his Phoenix debut.

Phoenix operations manager Shaun Gill confirmed on Thursday that no one else had tested positive for Covid.

He said it was Sutton's first time contracting the virus and he was experiencing symptoms.