Phoenix fans ecstatic players have returned home, despite convincing loss

Fans were excited to see the Wellington Phoenix at their home ground against Central Coast Mariners at Sky Stadium.

The Wellington Phoenix were beaten – definitively – but that didn’t stop the spread of yellow fever, with ecstatic fans happy to just be back in the home stands watching them.

Thousands of Wellington Phoenix supporters, dressed in bright yellow, flooded up to Sky Stadium in the sunshine on Sunday to support the team, turning out for its first home game in more than 300 days.

However, those cheers weren’t nearly enough to rally the team to victory, with the Central Coast Mariners winning 4-0.

Simply playing at home again was a victory in itself, though, after the team had been forced mostly to stay in Australia due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. And the buoyant mood ahead of the match was a testament to that feeling.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Phoenix confident of confirming two home games after crowd rules change

* Ufuk Talay wants Wellington Phoenix to 'rise from the ashes' after winless start

* Worst-ever start now a distant memory as in-form Wellington Phoenix eye best-ever finish



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Phoenix fans are buzzing their home team is back in the capital. Tracey Hodge, right, said she was happy to be with friends again.

“It’s the best feeling ever being out there, nothing beats yellow fever,” Lauren Tough said.

Johannes Duthie-Jung agreed, saying he’d been “waiting far too long” to see a live match.

“Anything can happen, we’re at home now,” Tracey Hodge said, who’s been a Phoenix fan “since the beginning”.

Hodge had just come from the pub, with fellow fans whom she hadn’t seen for almost a year.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Almost 18,200 turned out to Sky Stadium to see the Wellington Phoenix play Central Coast Mariners on Sunday.

The Phoenix wasn’t just about the game and the team, it was also about community, she said.

“The best thing about today is being around friends, hopefully getting three points, seeing the boys back on home soil, being back in our stands where we sit, where we stand, where we chant,” Hodge said.

Matt Fox said the energy at the stadium was buzzing, and he was stoked to be back watching live sport again.

Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon said 18,184 people had turned up for the match.

The stadium has a capacity of 34,500 people, and over 24,000 attended the 2021 game in May against Western United, when Wellington Phoenix won 3-0.