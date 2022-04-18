The key to beating Wellington Phoenix? Score first

Wellington Phoenix’s 4-0 loss to Central Coast Mariners followed a familiar pattern.

All nine of their defeats this A-League Men season have come when they have conceded the first goal.

Their 10 wins and three draws have come when they have scored the first goal but they have not been able to overturn a deficit, even when playing at home for the first time in almost a year.

Those statistics prove how crucial Mark Birighitti’s save to deny David Ball in the 25th minute was.

The Mariners broke down the left and scored against the run of play through Beni N’Kololo immediately after the Phoenix saw their best chance of the game palmed away by Birighitti.

The goal silenced the big crowd that had turned up to welcome the Phoenix back to Sky Stadium, and coach Ufuk Talay said it left the team “deflated”.

The Phoenix had made a positive start up until that point, creating three good chances in the opening five minutes, but momentum shifted once they fell behind.

The Mariners scored two more goals in quick succession early in the second half, after Talay pushed centre-back Tim Payne into midfield, to take complete control of the game before adding a fourth in stoppage time.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Mariners midfielder Max Balard knocks the ball around Phoenix attacker Reno Piscopo.

When asked about their woeful record when conceding first, Talay felt the long list of injuries was the main reason why the Phoenix were unable to find their way back into games.

They were without seven players for the Mariners match, most of them key ones, with Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Callan Elliot, Gary Hooper and Joshua Laws missing through injury, and Sam Sutton out with Covid-19.

Talay said that left the Phoenix without players who could come on and change the game from the bench.

The bench was mainly made up of current or former academy players without much top-level experience, and the Phoenix were already 2-0 down when striker Ben Waine came on to replace defender Louis Fenton.

"It says we have a few players injured [leaving us with no one] to change the game at the moment,” Talay said.

“If you have a look at our bench it’s a very young bench that we’ve brought up from the academy and no disrespect to those players but we lack the depth of players who can come on and change the game for us.

“We try to change things and you have to understand the opposition, they might change what they’re doing and pick their moments when they’re attacking.

“When you’re down you’re chasing the game and you have to break down the opposition and find moments where we can capitalise.

“It’s been one of those seasons where we’ve only drawn three games so we either win or lose at the moment.

“But look, we have some good young players coming through and it’s all learning moments for them. It’s harsh learning moments, but at the end of the day they will grow from it.”

Talay said he hoped to have Sutton available for Sunday’s clash with Western Sydney Wanderers at Eden Park in Auckland, which would give them a big boost for a game they really need to win.

The Phoenix play the Wanderers twice in their final four games and those fixtures against a side already out of the playoff picture loom as the ones target from their run home as the other two matches are against Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory.

The Phoenix remain in fifth place on 33 points, two points above the playoff line. They need another four points to reach the 37 points Talay believes will be enough to secure a top-six finish but can no longer afford to rely on goal difference after conceding 14 more than they have scored.