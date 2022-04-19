Phoenix star Reno Piscopo sorry they could not repay Wellington crowd with a win

Wellington Phoenix felt like they let their fans down when they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Central Coast Mariners in their return to Sky Stadium.

The Phoenix were unable to rise to the occasion in their first game in New Zealand in 322 days and midfielder Reno Piscopo said there was a sombre mood in the dressing room after the match.

The Mariners scored against the run of play midway through the first half, twice more in quick succession early in the second half and again with the final kick of the game, maintaining the Phoenix’s record of losing every game when they have conceded first in the A-League Men this season.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Fans were excited to see the Wellington Phoenix at their home ground against Central Coast Mariners at Sky Stadium.

Piscopo said he appreciated the support shown by the bumper crowd of 18,184 who turned up to welcome them back to Sky Stadium but he was sorry the Phoenix could not repay them on the pitch.

“It was very disappointing. It was not the result that we wanted and not the result we expected,” Piscopo said.

“We wanted all three points and we wanted to give the crowd what they wanted.

“Being back home after so long all we wanted to do was win for the crowd, for the fans and for us as well, to celebrate with them.

“Unfortunately that didn’t happen but we’re still in the running for the top six and we can still do it.”

The Phoenix trained in Wellington on Tuesday morning before boarding a flight to Auckland, where they hope to put up a better fight against Western Sydney Wanderers in front of what is expected to be another good crowd at Eden Park on Sunday.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Wellington Phoenix striker Ben Waine returned to his hometown with the rest of his team.

They are still in a decent position to make the playoffs but will likely need to win at least two of their remaining four fixtures to secure a top-six finish.

“We played [in Auckland] last year and there was a great atmosphere, the crowd was behind us and a lot of people showed up.

“Hopefully we get that again and we can celebrate with the fans this time.”

It has been a hectic three weeks for the Phoenix, playing their last seven games in the space of just 23 days.

Piscopo said it was nice to have a full week in between fixtures, giving them more time to recover.

“We’re tired. We’re fatigued. It takes a lot out of you but now we have the whole week to prepare ourselves for Sunday’s game and to get back to 100%.

“The week helps. It gives your body time to rest and time to heal and to work on things on the pitch as well.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Reno Piscopo dribbles around Beni N’Kololo during their loss against the Mariners.

Unless the Phoenix can secure a home playoff, Piscopo may have played his last game in Wellington.

The 23-year-old is coming off contract at the end of the season and while he hinted his next move could be overseas after three years in the A-League Men, he said he was trying to focus on helping the Phoenix clinch a top-six finish before making a decision on his future.

“At the moment I'm just focussing on this year. I want to finish off the season, make the top six, do good with Wellington and I'm not too sure [after that].

“Of course, I want to go back overseas, that's the main goal. Like I said, at the end of the season, we'll see what happens and take it from there.”