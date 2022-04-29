Wellington Phoenix lose 3-1 to Melbourne Victory in chaotic A-League Men clash

Victory goalkeeper Ivan Kelava was unable to keep out the second penalty awarded to the Phoenix, scored by Gael Sandoval.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Melbourne Victory 3 (Nick D’Agostino 2’, Jake Brimmer pen-68’, Marco Rojas 78’) Wellington Phoenix 1 (Gael Sandoval pen-26’). HT: 1-1

Wellington Phoenix missed a penalty, scored a penalty and then conceded a penalty – all following VAR intervention – to lose 3-1 to Melbourne Victory in a drama-filled encounter at AAMI Park on Friday.

Nick D’Agostino opened the scoring inside two minutes and had a second goal ruled out after referee Shaun Evans went back to two earlier incidents following advice from video assistant referee Chris Beath, leading to a lengthy stoppage in play midway through the second half.

The goal was ruled out because Ben Old was judged to have been fouled by Rai Marchan in the lead-up, but Victory were awarded a penalty as Louis Fenton was ruled to have handled the ball in the box in the lead-up to that.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Victory midfielder Jake Grimmer slides in and celebrates in front of Oli Sail after scoring the go-ahead penalty.

Jake Brimmer made no mistake from the spot, burying his penalty into the bottom right corner to restore Victory’s advantage on 68 minutes before sliding in and celebrating right in front of goalkeeper Oli Sail.

READ MORE:

* David Ball playing through pain to help Wellington Phoenix secure top-six finish

* Gary Hooper back early to help Wellington Phoenix's finals push

* What the Wellington Phoenix need to do to make the A-League Men finals series



Marco Rojas sealed the win for the Victory with 12 minutes remaining, turning a header past Oli Sail at the far post after connecting to a wonderful cross from Jason Davidson.

Victory scored their opening goal after Brimmer powered through midfield and unleashed Rojas out on the right.

Rojas feigned a pass before cutting back to D’Agostino to score.

But the Phoenix were able to draw level after they converted one of the two penalties they were awarded within quick succession midway through the first half.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Gael Sandoval, centre, celebrates after converting his spot-kick.

Beath pointed out that Josh Brillante had actually handled the ball in the box after Evans had originally awarded a free-kick outside it but Reno Piscopo’s spot-kick arrived at a good height and was easily saved by Ivan Kelava.

Kelava was unable to keep out the second penalty awarded to the Phoenix five minutes later when Leigh Broxham led with his elbow during an aerial duel and collected Piscopo in the back of the head.

Gael Sandoval stepped up to take the second penalty and despite a lengthy delay he coolly buried his shot into the bottom left corner.

Sam Sutton smashed the post with a ferocious strike on the cusp of halftime but chances for the Phoenix to take the lead were far and few between in the second half as they sat deep and tried to soak up the pressure in the hope of pinching a point.

But the in-form Victory eventually found a second, even if it took two tries, before Rojas added a third to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games and prevent the Phoenix from moving another step closer towards securing a top-six finish.

They remain fifth on 36 points but will drop to sixth if Central Coast Mariners beat Western United on Saturday.

The Phoenix made two enforced changes with Ben Old and Louis Fenton replacing David Ball and Jaushua Sotirio.

Ball was finally rested after playing the previous four games with a toe injury.

The big moment

Brimmer held his nerve to score Victory’s penalty, restoring their 2-1 lead after D’Agostino had a goal chalked off by VAR.

Where the game was decided

Whether it was D’Agostino’s goal that got chalked off or Brimmer’s penalty, there was no way back for the Phoenix once they conceded a second goal, having hung on bravely for a draw for most of the second half.

Player of the day

Rojas boosted his chances of an All Whites recall for the World Cup playoff with a standout performance on the right wing for Victory, setting up their first goal and scoring their third.

The big picture

The Phoenix can still secure a finals berth with a win from one of their remaining two games, against Western Sydney Wanderers on Thursday and league leaders Melbourne City the following Monday.