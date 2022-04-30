Wellington Phoenix remain in the hunt for the playoffs despite crazy defeat

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay believes his team is still in a strong position to qualify for the A-League Men finals despite losing 3-1 to Melbourne Victory in a crazy encounter on Friday.

Three penalties were awarded during the game, all following VAR intervention after on-field referee Shaun Evans missed the initial infringements, leading to long stoppages of play.

The Phoenix were awarded the first two penalties within a space of five first-half minutes but they were only able to convert one of them.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Jake Brimmer celebrates after scoring Victory's second goal from the penalty spot.

The Phoenix dropped to sixth after Central Coast Mariners beat Western United 1-0 on Saturday to move ahead of them on goal difference, but they only need to win one of their remaining fixtures against Western Sydney Wanderers on Thursday and Melbourne City the following Monday to secure a top-six finish.

“There was a bit of controversy in the game but at the end of the day it is what it is. It’s a game that we’ve lost,” Talay said.

“I thought the boys worked well. They defended well. We had some good opportunities even when it was 2-1 where we could’ve equalised again but at the end of the day we lost the game but we’ve got two very important games coming up.

“The good thing is it’s still in our hands whether we make the top six or not.”

Victory opened the scoring through Nick D’Agostino after just two minutes after Jake Brimmer sliced through midfield, but the Phoenix drew level in the 26th via Gael Sandoval’s spot-kick after Reno Piscopo saw his attempt saved by Ivan Kelava moments earlier.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Victory goalkeeper Ivan Kelava saves Reno Piscopo's first half penalty.

D’Agostino had a second goal chalked off in the second half but Brimmer was able to restore their 2-1 lead in the 68th minute after they were awarded a penalty for handball in bizarre circumstances, even though it was hard to tell whether Louis Fenton was even in the box when the ball struck his arm.

Talay said he could not tell from his vantage point.

“I can’t see [the handball] from where I am but obviously with the help of VAR they made a call.”

D’Agostino’s goal was ruled out because Evans missed a foul on Ben Old in the lead-up to the goal, but upon review he realised he had also missed the handball before the foul, resulting in a Victory penalty.

Brimmer slid in and celebrated in front of Oli Sail after scoring, in response to Sail throwing the ball in his face when the penalty was awarded.

Marco Rojas sealed the win for Victory with a third goal in the 78th minute when he was left unmarked at the back post and headed home from a Jason Davidson cross, extending their unbeaten run to 14 games.

While VAR overshadowed the game, Talay said he was more disappointed by the way the Phoenix conceded the first goal with Brimmer breezing past Nichloas Pennington before releasing Rojas down the right.

He felt someone should have fouled Brimmer when they had the chance.

“It was a poor decision from our players on halfway to not kill the game,” Talay said.

“I think we had two opportunities to do that and we let them play through and they went and scored the first goal.”

David Ball did not travel to Melbourne with Talay opting to rest the forward for Friday’s game after playing the previous four with a torn ligament in his toe.

“We thought that we’d protect him. I think he was very sore after the last game so we thought we could give him some extra days to recover. Fingers crossed he will hopefully be [back for the Wanderers].”