Wellington Phoenix goal-scorer ‘buzzing’ after sending team into playoffs

Wellington Phoenix beat Western Sydney Wanderers to cement their spot in the A-League Men playoffs.

Reno Piscopo knew he was going to score as soon as the ball left his boot.

The fleet-footed Australian midfielder sent the Phoenix into the A-League Men playoffs by scoring a spectacular goal to seal a 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at CommBank Stadium on Thursday.

The 65th minute goal came following a mistake from Wanderers midfielder Terry Antonis.

Matt King/Getty Images Reno Piscopo, right, celebrates with Gael Sandoval after scoring the match-winning goal against the Wanderers.

Antonis tried to pass out from the back it but was intercepted by Gael Sandoval near halfway and the Phoenix punished him for it, hitting the Wanderers on the counter-attack.

READ MORE:

* Oli Sail shakes off sickness to help Wellington Phoenix clinch finals berth

* Wellington Phoenix take satisfaction in qualifying for playoffs their way

* Reno Piscopo sends Wellington Phoenix into A-League Men playoffs



Piscopo was standing in an advanced position when Sandoval won possession, giving him time and space to run at Tomislav Mrcela.

The 23-year-old cut inside the defender and shot the ball from distance.

Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Margush had no chance of saving it.

Phoenix striker Gary Hooper was seen applauding the strike after it went in.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Oli Sail hails match-winner Reno Piscopo's contribution to Wellington Phoenix.

“It was a good goal. As soon as I cut in I saw a bit of space and I knew it was going in,” Piscopo said.

“I connected perfectly. I was buzzing, obviously because it’s taken us to finals footy.

“It was an important goal and it was an amazing feeling.

“These are the games we want to play. Games with meaning.

“Making the top six is amazing and it felt really good to be able to contribute to that.”

But as good as the goal was, Piscopo said there was another moment of the game that he enjoyed more.

That was the four minutes of stoppage time when the Phoenix resorted to time-wasting tactics to stop the Wanderers from scoring a late equaliser, frustrating opposition coach Mark Rudan.

“To be honest that was my favourite part of the game. Those four minutes in the corner.

“Me and Hoops [Gary Hooper] were laughing about it. We tried to waste time and it went to plan.

“I think we spent four minutes in that corner.”

The Phoenix can still finish as high as fourth, which would earn them a home elimination final in Wellington next Sunday.

To achieve that they will need to beat Melbourne City in their final game on Monday and hope the two teams directly above them, Adelaide United and Central Coast Mariners, either draw or lose on Saturday.

Although a lot needs to go their way to secure a top-four finish, Piscopo said it would be nice to reward their fans with a home playoff after playing just two games in New Zealand this season.

“We haven’t had the opportunity [to play at home] much over the past two seasons so if we could do that and bring finals footy back to Wellington it would be amazing.”