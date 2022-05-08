Wellington Phoenix get key midfielder Clayton Lewis back before playoffs

A-League Men: Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City

Wellington Phoenix have received a massive boost ahead of next weekend’s elimination final with key midfielder Clayton Lewis set to return for their final round game against Melbourne City on Monday.

The New Zealand international has missed the last nine games after tearing ligaments in his ankle in a last-gasp 2-1 win over Perth Glory on March 26, compounding the loss of captain Alex Rufer, who sustained a season-ending knee injury two games earlier.

There were initial fears Lewis could join Rufer in being sidelined for the rest of the season, but the 25-year-old’s recovery time was reduced from 12 weeks to six when he was told his ankle did not require surgery.

Lewis joined in training in the Phoenix’s final session before their 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers last Thursday which saw them secure a top-six finish, and he has trained fully over the last two days.

Coach Ufuk Talay was over the moon to have him back before the playoffs and he confirmed the plan was to give Lewis some minutes off the bench against second-place City, who still have everything to play for.

“It’s a massive boost for the group and a massive boost for himself as well to be able to come back and be a part of the group and play in very important games,” Talay said.

“I think all the injured boys are targeting a return for the playoffs. These are big games that players want to be involved in.

“Everyone has played their part this season, I think we’ve used everyone that has been over here [in Australia] to get to where we’ve got to, but it’s nice to have players coming back at such an important time of the season.

“We still need to manage him. We don’t want to throw him in the deep end straight away but it will be good to see if he can get on the field and get some minutes in his legs.”

The absences of Lewis and Rufer have been sorely felt over the past six weeks.

While they banked enough points during that period to secure a finals berth, the Phoenix also leaked 20 goals in the nine games they have been without their first-choice central midfield pairing and suffered heavy 6-0, 5-0 and 4-0 defeats.

Talay has tried a couple of different midfield combinations, eventually setting on a partnership of Nicholas Pennington and the more attack-minded Gael Sandoval, while also switching shape to a 5-2-3 formation.

He said Lewis’s return would allow the Phoenix to revert to his preferred 4-2-2-2 system for the playoffs.

The Phoenix can only finish as high as fifth after Central Coast Mariners beat Newcastle Jets 2-0, meaning a home playoff is now out of the question, leaving them with little to play for on Monday.

City on the other hand have no shortage of motivation. They have to beat the Phoenix to finish top of the table and claim the premiers plate after rivals Melbourne Victory beat Sydney FC 4-1 and overtook them.

Talay confirmed his intention was to rest some of his senior men for the fixture, namely forward David Ball, who has battled through with an injured toe, to ensure they were fresh for next weekend’s elimination final.

“We don’t have a lot of players to mix and match at the moment so we’ll have to pick and choose the ones we believe need the rest and the ones who need game time, but we’ll still put out a good team and try to get a result,” he said.

“All the pressure is going to be on them and not on us so it’s a great opportunity for the boys to go out and express themselves.”