Wellington Phoenix sign Brazilian playmaker Yan Sasse

Wellington Phoenix have made another exciting signing ahead of the upcoming A-League Men season.

Brazilian playmaker Yan Sasse has joined the Phoenix on a one-year deal following his release from America Mineiro.

It will be only Sasse’s second stint outside his native Brazil after spending the 2019-20 season on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Caykur Rizespor.

Getty Images Yan Sasse, right, has joined Wellington Phoenix on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old attacker midfielder has played close to 50 games in the Brasileirao Serie A during his career, turning out for three different clubs; America Mineiro, Coritibia and Vasco da Gama, where he was out on loan.

Speaking through a translator, Sasse said he was encouraged to make the move to the A-League by Central Coast Mariners player Moresche and former Sydney FC player Alex Baumjohann, who were old team-mates of his in Brazil.

“He’s very happy to be here and he thanks [the club] for the opportunity to be here and he hopes to deliver a high standard of football,” his translator said.

“As you will see in his resume he has played at good clubs in Brazil and this is a new challenge for him. He did his research and talking to Alex and others he thought this would be a good opportunity to launch his career [overseas].”

The left-footed Sasse is the fifth new signing the Phoenix have made for 2022-23 after the previously announced additions of Kosta Barbarouses, Steven Ugarkovic, Lucas Maraugis and Bozhidar Kraev.

A new import striker could also be announced as early as next week with coach Ufuk Talay keen to use his final import spot on a goal-scorer.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images Yan Sasse will become the eighth Brazilian player to play for the Phoenix and the first since Gui Finkler in 2017.

After bringing in Bulgarian international Kraev last month, Sasse will add further depth to the attacking midfield positions following the departures of Reno Piscopo and Gael Sandoval from last season.

He will be vying for one of two starting positions in Talay’s preferred 4-2-2-2 formation along with other number 10s Kraev, David Ball and Ben Old, although Ball can also be deployed as a starting striker.

“Coaches always want more players,” Talay said. “It’s also important to have depth in the squad and it’s also good to have good players that create competition within training because every player will feel they need to go out and perform because there’s another player behind them.

“When Yan was presented to us we had a good look at him, we went back and forth to make sure we’re getting the right player coming into the club but with the attributes he has we got pretty excited.

“He’s a South American 10 so he’s technically good on the ball, explosive and is good in one vs one situations.

“He’ll bring balance to our midfield. We’ll have a player that can create goal-scoring opportunities, while also scoring goals.”

Sasse will be the eighth Brazilian to play for the Phoenix and the first since Gui Finkler in 2017.

The Phoenix’s first-ever goal was scored by a Brazilian, midfielder Daniel, back in 2007.

Sasse has already linked up with his new team-mates in Australia where the Phoenix are currently preparing for their Australia Cup round of 16 clash against Melbourne City next Wednesday, however he is unlikely to feature.

“I think it might be a little too early,” Talay said.

“He’s been doing some work in Brazil and we gave him a programme that he has been following but we need to get him in a team environment first before we can throw him in the deep end.”

Although he is not a confident English speaker, Sasse’s translator said he had already formed a connection with Kraev, who knows Portuguese from the two years he spent at Gil Vicente and Famalicao.

Sasse will be joined by his wife and their baby son as soon as he has settled in Wellington.

He will wear the No. 31 shirt.