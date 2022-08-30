Wellington Phoenix coach confirms signing of Polish striker Oskar Zawada

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay believes he can transform Polish striker Oskar Zawada into a lethal scorer after confirming the 1.92m-tall target man as the club’s final import signing for 2022-23.

Zawada has never scored more than six goals in a single season during a decade-long professional career that has taken the former Poland under-21 international from his homeland to Germany, the Netherlands and South Korea.

But Talay pointed out that some of the best finishers in A-League history had not been prolific scorers before they arrived in Australia, and he was confident Zawada would make his mark in a new-look attack bolstered by other new signings Kosta Barbarouses, Bozhidar Kraev and Yan Sasse.

Zawada’s previous clubs include Wolfsburg, FC Twente, Wisla Plock, Jeju United and Stal Mielec.

“We always think outside the box when we sign players and we look at the attributes and we believe he’s got the right attributes for us moving forward,” Talay said.

“That’s why we’re bringing him in – we want him to score goals. He’s a striker and that’s what they feed off.

“At the same time if you can assist, bring players into the game and create more opportunities, that’s what we expect of him.

“You look at past players that have come in like Besart Berisha and even Bruno Fornaroli, they didn’t have a good goal-scoring record but lit up the A-League with the goals that they scored.

“He’s a great age, he’s on the way upwards and hopefully he does well.”

Talay said Zawada would bring something different to the Phoenix front line.

“He’s a taller player, he’s 1.92m, and I think he gives us an overall balance,” Talay said.

“We needed someone with that physical presence. At times when we struggle to build up we can have a target man that we can play off and he’s good at doing that, and he’s also very mobile for the size he is and he makes runs in behind.

“Creating a team, it’s important to have a balance of players. You can’t have 11 players that are pretty much the same so hopefully he comes and does well.”

The 26-year-old is due to link up with the Phoenix in Sydney ahead of their Australia Cup quarterfinal with Macarthur in Campbelltown on Wednesday.

He will wear the No. 9 shirt with David Ball, who is currently sidelined with an ongoing toe injury, moving into the No. 10 vacated by Reno Piscopo’s departure to Newcastle Jets.

Zawada has signed a two-year deal.

“Hopefully he arrives tonight and we’ll get him to do all his medical stuff tomorrow and hopefully he’ll be good to go.

“It was easier to get his Aussie visa than his Kiwi one so we’ll bring him over to Australia first.”