Wellington Phoenix target December return for injured captain Alex Rufer

Injured Wellington Phoenix captain Alex Rufer does his own individual training away from the rest of the squad.

Wellington Phoenix captain Alex Rufer will be watching from the stands when the team kicks off their new A-League Men campaign.

Rufer is one of four players that will miss Sunday’s season opener against Adelaide United at Sky Stadium through injury.

But it may not be too long before the central midfielder is back on the pitch, with coach Ufuk Talay revealing his skipper’s recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament was way ahead of schedule.

Rufer was originally told he would be sidelined for an entire year after suffering the serious knee injury while attempting a tackle against Brisbane Roar in March.

However, Talay said December was now looking like a much more realistic target for Rufer’s return meaning the 26-year-old could be back for their round seven clash at home to Western Sydney Wanderers on December 10.

With the A-League taking a four-week break during the World Cup, Rufer would only miss the Phoenix’s first six games.

“The way we’re looking at it, we’re looking at early December with Alex all going well,” Talay said.

“At the moment he’s tracking really well, and it could even be earlier than that.”

WELLINGTON PHOENIX New Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada speaks to the media.

Talay said Rufer was able to participate in most aspects of training now, but was yet to resume any contact drills.

“Rufes has joined in most stuff in training but we still try to take him away from contact stuff.

“We’ve still got to be mindful of him and try not to bring him back too early.

“We’ll see how he progresses and see if we stay on that timeline of December that we’re looking at or if we bring him back earlier, we’ll see in the next month or so.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New signing Steven Ugarkovic will be leaned on heavily with Alex Rufer and Clayton Lewis both sidelined with injury.

“We have to make sure he’s 100% because when he plays and goes into a challenge he’s got to be 100% sure of his body and his knee and he has to feel confident in doing so.”

Clayton Lewis (hamstring) and new recruit Lucas Mauragis (quad) will also miss round one due to muscle strains but Talay was hopeful they would be back for the following game against Central Coast Mariners.

Import David Ball is another player that will not be sighted until at least round seven, having not featured at all during pre-season due to a painful toe injury that he played through at the back end of last season.

“Early December for David as well. Similar timeline with Rufes.”

With Rufer and Lewis both out of the season opener, the Phoenix will lean heavily on new signing Steven Ugarkovic. The former Wanderer is expected to start alongside Nicholas Pennington against Adelaide.

The Phoenix lost their final pre-season game against Sydney FC 3-0 on Saturday after conceding three second-half goals.