Wellington Phoenix player sent off 25 minutes into A-League Men debut

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 1 (Ben Waine 75’) Adelaide United 1 (Ben Halloran 90+3’) HT: 0-0

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Yan Sasse created unwanted history when he was sent off just 25 minutes into his A-League Men debut.

But his coach Ufuk Talay believes the referee reacted too quickly by showing the Brazilian player a straight red card for his reckless lunge on Javi Lopez during their 1-1 draw with Adelaide United.

Sasse was sent off after just 25 minutes, the quickest dismissal of any debutant in A-League history. He was also the first player sent off on debut since 2013.

Sasse slipped as he challenged for the ball with his outstretched foot and ended up scything Lopez’s legs.

Despite being forced to play the rest of the game with 10 men, it was the Phoenix who opened the scoring with substitute striker Ben Waine netting his first goal at Sky Stadium in the 75th minute.

The 21-year-old seized on a loose ball in the box after the initial shot from Kosta Barbarouses was spilled by Joe Gauci, delighting the crowd of 8325.

But the under-manned Phoenix were unable to hang onto their lead.

They conceded off a corner in the third minute of stoppage time, with Ben Halloran connecting with Craig Goodwin’s cross and firing a low-driven shot into the bottom right corner, snatching a late equaliser.

Marty Melville/PHOTOSPORT Yan Sasse walks from the field after being sent off in the 25th minute.

Given they play most of the game with 10 men, Talay said he was satisfied to walk away with a point.

However, he disagreed with referee Ben Abraham’s decision to send Sasse off so early in the game.

“We’re not always going to agree with what the decisions are on the park,” Talay said.

“They saw it a different way. In my opinion I think the call was too trigger-happy to pull the [red card] out straight away, but that’s how they saw it and we move on.

“It’s disappointing to concede the way we did, with the set-piece in the last couple of minutes of the game. But I was very pleased with the boys. We nearly played a perfect half with the 10 men we had on the park.”

Despite a strong Australia Cup campaign, Waine was left out of the starting XI for the first game of the A-League season with new signing Oskar Zawada getting the nod to start alongside the returning Barbarouses.

Zawada had the best chance prior to the Phoenix’s breakthrough goal, squeezing between two defenders after getting on the end of a Nicholas Pennington long ball, but his shot at Gauci lacked the power to trouble the goalkeeper.

The lineup

Oli Sail, Tim Payne, Scott Wootton, Josh Laws, Lucas Mauragis (Callan Elliot 65’), Nicholas Pennington (Clayton Lewis 65’), Steven Ugarkovic, Yan Sasse, Bozhidar Kraev (Ben Old 57’), Kosta Barbarouses, Oskar Zawada (Ben Waine 57’).

All six new signings were named in a new-look starting XI with debutant Zawada getting the nod to start up front ahead of Waine. Mauragis took the place of injured left-back Sam Sutton, ruled out with a hamstring niggle.

The big moment

Sasse’s early red card was the biggest talking point with the Brazilian experiencing a debut to forget after he slid on the surface and lunged at Lopez. It was the quickest dismissal of any debutant in A-League history and left the Phoenix to play with a man down for 75 minutes.

Player of the day

Left out of the starting XI, Waine provided the impact coach Talay wanted when he injected the 21-year-old into the game with half an hour to play. He showed great instinct to pounce on the loose ball in the box and took his goal well.

The big picture

Sasse will miss the Phoenix’s next match against Central Coast Mariners back at Sky Stadium next Sunday through suspension. Talay is hoping to have Sutton back from his hamstring injury while Waine will be hoping his strong showing off the bench will be rewarded with a start.