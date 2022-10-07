You never forget your first: Five memorable Wellington Phoenix round one matches

Wellington Phoenix play host to Adelaide United in the first round of the new A-League Men season on Sunday.

It will be the first time since the very beginning of coach Ufuk Talay’s tenure that the Phoenix have started a new campaign in Wellington after spending the past two years based out of New South Wales.

Here is a look back at five of their most memorable season openers from their first 15 years in the competition.

Brazilian playmaker Daniel celebrates after scoring the Phoenix's first-ever goal

2007-08 – 2-2 draw v Melbourne Victory

Not only was this the first game of the 2007-08 season, it was also the Phoenix’s first-ever game in the A-League, and they announced their arrival with a bang by coming back from 2-nil down to snatch a point against the defending champions thanks to headers from Daniel and Shane Smeltz in the final 12 minutes of the match. They almost scored a dramatic late winner too, but Royce Brownlie dragged his shot onto the post in stoppage time.

Former Phoenix striker Shane Smeltz celebrates after scoring a brace for Gold Coast United.

2010-11 – 3-3 draw v Gold Coast United

The Phoenix were very difficult to beat at home with their 3-3 draw against Gold Coast United stretching their unbeaten run in Wellington to a record 20 games. This season opener, which came in round two as the Phoenix had a bye in the first week, was played on a waterlogged pitch and it rained goals, rewarding the fans who braved the awful conditions. The Phoenix led on three occasions but Gold Coast fought back twice through former Phoenix striker Shane Smeltz before Jason Culina levelled the score with a dramatic 87th minute header.

Alessandro Del Piero is sandwiched between Ben Sigmund and Manny Muscat during his A-League debut.

2012-13 – 2-0 win v Sydney FC

All eyes were on Sydney FC’s new marquee signing, Italian superstar Alessandro Del Piero, who was playing his first game in the A-League. But the 2006 World Cup winner did not experience the dream debut he was hoping for. The Phoenix caused a massive boil over thanks to goals from two debutants of their own, Belgian striker Stein Huysegems and 19-year-old Louis Fenton. Huysegems opened the scoring with a coolly taken finish on the cusp of halftime before Fenton doubled the Phoenix’s advantage with a spectacular diving header midway through the second half. This was the first time the Phoenix had won their opening game.

Phoenix marksman Roy Krishna sprints over towards the Yellow Fever after scoring his team's second goal against the Jets.

2018-19 – 2-1 win v Newcastle Jets

Mark Rudan's tenure as Phoenix coach got off to a dream start when Roy Krishna scored at the second time of asking in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 win over the Newcastle Jets, tapping in the rebound after his penalty was saved by Glen Moss. The Phoenix opened the scoring via a Jets own goal after Daniel Georgievski turned a header back across goal from Steven Taylor into his own net. Krishna’s goal saw him draw level with Paul Ifill as the club’s all-time record goalscorer, a record he would smash during a prolific season in which he was awarded the Johnny Warren Medal as the A-League's player of the year.

Western United coach Mark Rudan escapes down the tunnel after beating the Phoenix on his return to Sky Stadium.

2019-20 – 1-0 defeat v Western United

Rudan returned to Wellington as public enemy number one after leaving the Phoenix one year into a two-year deal to take up a job with expansion club Western United and taking club legend Andrew Durante with him. But it was the former Phoenix coach and captain who got the last laugh after Besart Berisha scored 10 minutes before halftime to clinch a 1-0 win. Although he was booed as he walked out of the players’ tunnel prior to kickoff, Durante was given a standing ovation by the Yellow Fever after fulltime. The reception wasn’t as warm for Rudan, who was photographed creeping past a banner that read “1 thief, 3 traitors” in reference to his signings of not only Durante, but Max Burgess and Filip Kurto as well.