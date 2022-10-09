Wellington Phoenix captain's injury 'every footballer's worst nightmare'

Alex Rufer knew he had done something serious when he felt a “crunch” as he contested for the ball during an A-League Men match against Brisbane Roar last season.

The Wellington Phoenix captain tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, an injury he described as “every footballer’s worst nightmare” due to the lengthy recovery time.

It was the second time in his career that Rufer had suffered a major injury, having broken his leg and ankle seven years earlier.

Wellington Phoenix happy to be back home for 2022-23 A-League Men season.

“I thought I had dislocated my knee because I felt something go out and in,” Rufer said.

“I didn’t have any pain, I think my adrenaline took over, but I knew very, very quickly that I had done something serious.

“It was the same feeling when I had my last injury, when I broke my leg and ankle.

“That one I knew exactly what I had done, I just had this feeling, but with this one I didn’t really know because it wasn’t painful, but I couldn’t walk and it swelled up very quickly, which wasn’t a good sign.”

Rufer was originally told he could be sidelined for up to 12 months when he sustained the injury in March, ruling the 26-year-old central midfielder out of most of the 2022-23 season as well as the end of the last.

But his recovery is tracking well ahead of schedule and December is now looking like a realistic target for the reappointed skipper’s comeback after making a gradual return to training over the past few weeks.

“I’ve had a bad injury before and it was the same sort of feeling. I knew I had done something serious.

“My approach to this one was just making sure I did all the recovery right, did my rehab right, and my mentality just flipped straight away and I was prepared for it.

“It’s not actually been as bad as my last [serious injury]. I definitely think going through that last one prepared me for this.

“When I did that one I was told I would not play professionally again, so my attitude this time wasn’t ‘oh no, I’m out’, it was I’ve got nine months not only to get my knee better but my body better too.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Alex Rufer’s 2021-22 campaign was cut short when he tore the ACL in his left knee.

“And I do feel like I’m going to be a better footballer when I come back. I really do believe that.”

Rufer will be a spectator when the Phoenix get their new A-League campaign underway against Adelaide United on Sunday, but he is increasingly hopeful that he will be back on the pitch before the New Year.

With the league set to pause for four weeks during the World Cup, he may only end up missing the first six games.

“Hopefully this year I can play some football. These sorts of injuries, you can’t really put a date on it.

“I always thought I’d aim for nine months and if it’s earlier than great but if it’s later then it is what it is.

“As long as I do it right then I have no problem.”