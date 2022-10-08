Ufuk Talay's fourth season with Wellington Phoenix could be his last

A-League Men round one: Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Sunday, 3pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, Prime, live updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay is entering his fourth and possibly final season with the club.

Whether he stays or goes, he is determined to make the most of his first uninterrupted season as an A-League Men head coach and deliver the Phoenix their first piece of silverware.

After two years based primarily outside of New Zealand due to Covid-19 restrictions, the off-contract Australian believes the Phoenix have a squad capable of bettering their third-place finish from his first season in charge.

That is despite being written off by many across the ditch.

“Fingers crossed we get to play a normal season, hopefully a full season in Wellington,” said Talay, who has guided the Phoenix to the finals twice in three years.

“I’m very excited for the first game and I’m sure the players are too.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Phoenix coach Ufuk Talays is entering his fourth season with the club.

“It’s good to play home games, I think it does create an advantage because teams have to travel to Wellington and we get to play in front of our own fans which helps the team.

“We’ve got a core group of players that we’ve kept and we’ve also brought in some exciting visa players, so hopefully we can achieve what we did in the first season [of my tenure] but do it better.

“People write us off every year regardless, but I don’t mind that as we fly under the radar and still end up making the top six.”

A hallmark of Talay’s tenure has been his high success rate when it comes to the recruitment of his foreign players.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Bulgarian international Bozhidar Kraev is one of three new foreign stars to join the Phoenix ahead of the new campaign.

The man who brought Ulises Davila to the A-League believes he has struck gold again with the arrivals of Brazilian playmaker Yan Sasse, Bulgarian midfielder Bozhidar Kraev and Polish striker Oskar Zawada coinciding with the return of All Whites forward Kosta Barbarouses from Sydney FC.

With young stars Ben Waine and Ben Old and English workhorse David Ball still at the club, the Phoenix will have no shortage of attacking weapons at their disposal in 2022-23.

“We brought in Oskar as a striker … I always wanted someone with a presence inside the box. He’ll give us an outlet too when we’re under pressure to be a little more direct,” Talay said.

“We brought in Kosta, he’s got a lot of pace that we can utilise getting in behind defences.

“Yan is a creative player, a skilful player that can play in tight areas. BK is similar to him.”

Talay is off-contract at the end of the season but the former Sydney FC assistant does not believe his uncertain future will cast a shadow over the campaign and become an unwanted distraction.

“At the end of the day my focus is being the head coach of Wellington Phoenix.

“I’m always going to do my best to get the best possible outcome for the team and the club.

“The focus is on having a good season and whatever happens at the end of the season happens.”.

The Phoenix have been traditionally slow starters, winning just two of their 15 first round matches.

With four home games in the first six weeks leading up to the World Cup break, Talay stressed the importance of starting the new season with a bang.

Helping their cause, All Whites midfielder Clayton Lewis has been cleared to face last season’s semifinalists Adelaide United in their first game on Sunday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Talay said he was expecting big things from Lewis this season and was glad to have him available for round one.

“I still don’t believe he’s hit his full potential and my job is to try and get the best out of him. I do hope Clay goes to another level this season.”