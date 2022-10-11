Wellington Phoenix player cops three-match ban after being sent off on debut

Wellington Phoenix say they will fight a three-match suspension handed down to Brazilian midfielder Yan Sasse.

The new signing copped a heavy ban for serious foul play after he was sent off inside the first 25 minutes of the Phoenix’s 1-1 draw against Adelaide United in the opening round of the A-League Men season.

Sasse was given his marching orders by referee Ben Abraham after he slipped over while competing for the ball and caught Adelaide defender Javi Lopez on the legs with his studs showing.

He was visibly distraught after becoming the first player in nine years to be sent off on his A-League debut, lifting his shirt up and covering his face as he trudged off the pitch.

READ MORE:

* Pumped up kicks: Phoenix scorer Ben Waine apologises for destroying corner flag

* Wellington Phoenix player sent off 25 minutes into A-League Men debut

* Wellington Phoenix captain's injury 'every footballer's worst nightmare'



The minimum sanction for serious foul play is a one-match suspension but the match review panel proposed a three-match ban when they met on Monday.

Speaking after Sunday’s season opener, Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay felt Abraham reacted too hastily when he reached for his top pocket without any hesitation, while goal-scorer Ben Waine did not believe there was any malice in Sasse’s challenge.

Replays showed he had clearly lost his balance as he stretched out his leg out to challenge for the ball.

Marty Melville/PHOTOSPORT Phoenix player Yan Sasse walks from the field after being shown a red card early in their draw with Adelaide.

“We’re not always going to agree with what the decisions are on the park,” Talay said.

“They saw it a different way. In my opinion I think the call was too trigger-happy to pull the [red card] out straight away, but that’s how they saw it and we move on.”

Waine went to check on Sasse at halftime and said the former America Mineiro player was “distraught”.

He was the first Phoenix player in 602 days to be sent off after they went through the previous season without a single red card.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Ben Waine did not believe there was any malice in the challenge that saw Yan Sasse sent off.

“I did go and see him at halftime. He was just distraught but you can obviously see and we all know it’s an accident,” Waine said.

“It’s just extremely unfortunate and when things are slowed down on TV it looks worse than it is but there was nothing malicious in it at all.”

Under the competition’s disciplinary regulations, the club can refer the matter to the independent disciplinary and ethics committee.

The Phoenix confirmed they would appeal the additional two match sanction but won’t be making any further comment until the process has run its course.

They host Central Coast Mariners back at Sky Stadium this Sunday.

Twenty-year-old midfielder Ben Old is the most likely candidate to replace Sasse in the starting lineup.