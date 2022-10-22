Wellington Phoenix turned down six-figure offer for young star Ben Waine

Phoenix goal-scorer Ben Waine says he doesn't know what came over him after breaking corner flag.

Ben Waine has started the new season with a bang after Wellington Phoenix turned down a significant six-figure deal for the young star.

The 21-year-old striker has scored five goals in as many games across all competitions and looks primed for a breakout season in the A-League Men.

Waine’s bright start comes after the Phoenix rejected a concrete offer for him from English League One leaders Plymouth Argyle, the former club of ex-All White Rory Fallon and Phoenix defender Scott Wootton.

The Phoenix held firm as they valued the academy product higher than Plymouth were prepared to pay.

Phoenix general manager David Dome did not disclose the club or the amount they offered, but both he and coach Ufuk Talay did confirm a deal for Waine had been rejected prior to the start of the A-League season.

“They didn’t put a price on Ben Waine as much as Wellington Phoenix did,” Dome said.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Ben Waine has started the new A-League Men season by scoring goals in consecutive games.

“This is indicative of players coming out of the A-League into other European competitions. They are as good as players coming from out of other parts of the world but because the A-League is regarded as not as high a priced league, clubs from Europe will come in and try and get bargains.

“They are underpricing our players, and every club in the A-League has the same issue.

“We’ve decided we’re not going to do that any more. We have prices we believe players are worth and they did not match it.”

Waine, who holds an English passport, had previously knocked back interest from Championship club Coventry City to sign a new three-year deal with the Phoenix through to the end of the 2023-24 season.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Phoenix coach praises Ben Waine after netting in consecutive games.

Talay said Waine was disappointed the latest move overseas did not come to fruition as he wanted to go, but rather than throw his toys, he knuckled down during pre-season and is now reaping the benefits.

After netting three times during the Phoenix’s Australia Cup run, Waine has now scored in back-to-back games in the A-League Men and his value looks set to skyrocket in his fourth full year as a professional.

“Waineo is a mature young player. I think he understands how football works,” Talay said.

“I said to Waineo when I spoke to him about whether he wanted to go or stay, at the end of the day as humans sometimes you want certain things but those things are sometimes out of our control.

“There were two clubs negotiating what the deal was and I think if it works for both parties then the deal will happen but I guess it didn’t work out the way Wellington Phoenix wanted it to happen.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Ben Waine celebrates after scoring his maiden A-League Men goal against Melbourne City during the 2019-20 season.

“He was a little bit upset obviously when it didn’t happen but he’s been mature about it, been putting his head down and doing the work he needs to and that’s what you have to do as a player.

“He’s still got an opportunity to have a good season here and things happen quickly in football.”

Despite starting the first game against Adelaide United from the bench, Waine has been the Phoenix’s best player across the opening two rounds and has jumped to the front of a queue of striking options.

He started and finished off a sweeping counter to open the scoring in their 1-1 draw with Adelaide.

In their 2-2 draw with Central Coast Mariners, Waine scooped the ball with his left foot over goalkeeper Danny Vukovic to score with from outside the box after racing onto a wonderful pass from Steven Ugarkovic.

Speaking after the game, Talay said the New Zealand international’s development had been clear to see.

Not only had Waine bulked up considerably since making his debut as a scrawny 17-year-old, but he understood his role as a number nine better.

“It’s great because he’s very, very hungry and wants to be successful and has a lot of ambition and drive to get to the next level.

“He’s still young, we can’t forget he’s still young and he’s going to make mistakes, but the desire and passion is there.”

Central Coast were without their own young gun, Socceroos forward Garang Kuol, who has already agreed a deal with Premier League club Newcastle United in January.

Mariners coach Nick Montgomery said after the match that he considered Waine up there with their star man Jason Cummings as the best strikers in the league.

The Phoenix are away to Newcastle Jets on Saturday where Waine will be looking to add to his goal tally, having scored in both of his previous two starts against the Jets.