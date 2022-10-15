Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay keen on All Whites job

Ufuk Talay is currently into his fourth season as Wellington Phoenix coach.

A-League Men: Wellington Phoenix v Central Coast Mariners

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Sunday, 3pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has thrown his name in the hat to become the next All Whites coach, believing it would be possible to juggle both jobs at the same time.

Speaking ahead of the Phoenix’s second A-League Men match against Central Coast Mariners at Sky Stadium on Sunday, Talay was asked whether he had any interest in applying for the New Zealand national men’s team job following Danny Hay’s exit.

Talay’s current deal with the Phoenix is due to expire at the end of the season but the opportunity to also coach the All Whites on the international stage could entice the former Australia under-20 men’s team coach to extend his stay in New Zealand.

“Coaching a national team is always interesting,” Talay said.

“For me, being the sole club [in New Zealand], Wellington Phoenix, and aligning with New Zealand Football will help the Phoenix and NZ Football at the same time.

“Definitely, there’s interest there. I’d love to sit down and have a chat.”

The All Whites are on the search for a new coach after Hay was asked to reapply for his role, but chose not to, after an independent review identified a lack of alignment between the All Whites coaching staff and NZ Football’s high performance departure.

If he got the job, Talay would not be the first person to coach both New Zealand and the country’s only professional club.

Ricki Herbert juggled the All Whites and Phoenix roles during a six-year period between 2007 and 2013 that coincided with New Zealand qualifying for the World Cup for the second time.

The Phoenix achieved their best-ever regular season finish in Talay’s first season when they finished third.

Despite being forced to base themselves in Australia for a second consecutive season due to Covid-19 restrictions they exceeded expectations by finishing sixth and clinching a spot in the finals series last term.

Talay is the first person to publicly express an interest in the job since Hay’s departure, though the former Sydney FC assistant stressed there had not been any discussions with him and NZ Football about the prospect.

If he was to coach the All Whites and the Phoenix, Talay said the only way it could work was if the A-League observed every international window.

If he was to coach the All Whites and the Phoenix, Talay said the only way it could work was if the A-League observed every international window.

“If it does come to that stage then there has to be a lot of discussion, but I believe it will only work if during the Fifa windows there are no games within the A-League competition,” he said.

“It has been done before but you guys asked the question. There’s been no discussion at this stage.

“Would I like to coach a national team? Definitely.”

The Phoenix will be without the suspended Sasse for Sunday’s game against the Mariners but his absence has been offset by the return of left-back Sam Sutton who has shaken off a hamstring niggle.

Striker Ben Waine is poised to replace Sasse in the starting XI with Kosta Barbarouses set to drop into midfield to accommodate the 21-year-old, who impressed off the bench by scoring a well-taken goal.

Mariners teen sensation Garang Kuol has not made the trip to Wellington after being called up for the Australia under-20 side.

Chasing their first win in Wellington in more than 500 days, the Phoenix will have no shortage of motivation for beating the Mariners after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat against them in their only game at Sky Stadium last season.

“I was in the stands and I remember how upset the whole team was that we hadn’t managed to utilise coming home and that home advantage so it’s definitely one for revenge this weekend,” defender Josh Laws said.