'Fully supportive' Wellington Phoenix push Ufuk Talay's case for All Whites job

Wellington Phoenix manager Ufuk Talay reveals he is interested in the All Whites coaching vacancy.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has received the blessing from his club to pursue the vacant All Whites job as they believe it could have “positive spinoffs” if he was to coach both teams.

The Australian has entered the race to replace the departing Danny Hay but said he would only want the role if he was to continue coaching the Phoenix as well.

There is a precedent for one person to coach both New Zealand’s senior men’s national team and the country’s only professional club at the same time.

Ricki Herbert wore both hats during a six-year period that coincided with the All Whites’ qualifying for the 2010 World Cup.

Phoenix general manager David Dome said Talay had the club’s full support, believing the positives would outweigh the negatives if he was to add the All Whites job to his coaching portfolio.

The Phoenix and New Zealand Football are already closely aligned on the women’s side as the Phoenix’s A-League Women team is a joint venture with the national federation and Sport New Zealand.

Last season, Phoenix coach Gemma Lewis was also employed by NZ Football as the head coach of the New Zealand under-20 women’s team. Her replacement, Natalie Lawerence, also served as Lewis’s assistant during the Under-20 World Cup programme.

“We are fully supportive,” Dome said.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has expressed an interest in becoming the next All Whites coach.

“We’ve long been talking to NZ Football about the integration of our programmes and informally we’ve chatted to Uffy [about it] over the years, whether he would be interested if the opportunity came, because we’ve had the precedent with Ricki, and of course now there is an opportunity.

“We’re very keen to progress it with NZ Football. I’ve had an initial conversation with [NZ Football CEO] Andrew Pragnell, but we’ve left it with him because the role hasn’t officially opened yet.

“We said is this something that’s worth considering and he said they would be open to considering anything at this stage.

“But for us, we’ve done it in the past with Ricki and it was reasonably successful.

“I know Uffy has raised the issue with the [international] windows but I’m more relaxed about it than Uffy is because we managed it when Ricki was coach.

“Greenie [Chris Greenacre] and Des Buckingham took over and it worked well and we like the idea of testing the young coaches and seeing if they can step up.”

Talay is off-contract at the end of the A-League Men season and the chance to coach New Zealand on the international stage could entice him to stay beyond his current deal.

The Phoenix have reached the finals twice in the three years Talay has been at the helm, despite having to relocate to Australia for two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

They are desperate to keep hold of him and Dome said conversations were already happening between the coach and chairman Rob Morrison regarding the former Sydney FC assistant’s future.

“Coaches are like players, they go ‘how do I become a better coach, what’s the next step in my career?’ and certainly becoming the head coach of a national team would be of massive benefit to any coach.

“The All Whites don’t play very often so it’s hard to do that role fulltime and still develop your craft. For any coach to be coach of both the All Whites and Wellington Phoenix would be attractive and Uffy is genuinely interested in that. He sees this could be a way to become a better coach.

“We absolutely want Uffy to stay if we can keep him.”

Talay reaffirmed his interest in the All Whites position following the Phoenix’s last-gasp 2-2 draw with Central Coast Mariners on Sunday but said the ball was in NZ Football’s court if they wanted to progress it further.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Ricki Herbert coached the Phoenix and All Whites for a six-year period between 2007 and 2013.

“I’m here [at the Phoenix] and if anyone wants to talk to me they know where I am. That’s where I’m at,” Talay said.

“It is a lot of work. I’m not going to say it’s not, but at the same time we work here with the local players and there’s some talented players playing overseas and you’re going to have staff monitoring players ...

“But you’re working in a window where you’re together for a short time and then come back into club land.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be easy if we go down that path, and I’m not saying it’s even going to happen, it’s just a question that was asked to me and I answered it the way I did.”

Phoenix captain and first-choice All Whites goalkeeper Oli Sail was quizzed on the topic following the match with the Mariners, and he said it could have merit.

“It’s been done before, hasn’t it, with Ricki? When you align things, it has got its benefits, and I’m not going to speculate if he is going to get the job or not, but I can see the positives,” Sail said.

“There might be negatives too, that’s not for me to decide.

“But Uffy is a good coach. He understands the game extremely well tactically, so you’re certainly not going to lose anything getting Uffy as national team manager.”

Hay’s three-year tenure as All Whites coach came to an end after he was asked to reapply for his job but chose not to after an independent review noted “a lack of alignment” between the All Whites coaching staff and NZ Football’s high performance department.

Sail, who made his All Whites debut in March, said he had a “great relationship” with Hay and was sad to see him go.

“I thought he made massive improvements on the side in his tenure.

“At the end of the day, it’s NZ Football’s decision and they have got a plan for the next four years, hopefully, and I’m looking forward to seeing what it is.

“I thank Danny for the opportunity he gave me and I’m disappointed to see him go, but unfortunately football is a fast-moving world and people don’t hang around.

“It’s the nature of the beast, but I wish him well.”