Wellington Phoenix player Yan Sasse has suspension reduced on appeal

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Yan Sasse has seen his suspension reduced by one game on appeal.

Sasse was originally issued a three-game ban after he was sent off early in the Phoenix’s 1-1 draw with Adelaide United in the first round of the A-League Men season.

The match review panel last week determined the Brazilian had committed an act of serious foul play after he took out Adelaide defender Javi Lopez, even though replays showed he clearly slipped.

Believing Sasse had been hard done by when he was banned for three games, the Phoenix took the matter to Football Australia's disciplinary and ethics committee and were successful with their challenge.

Marty Melville/PHOTOSPORT Wellington Phoenix midfielder Yan Sasse walks from the field after being sent off against Adelaide United.

Sasse’s suspension has been downgraded from three games to two, which is the minimum sanction plus one additional game.

”I don’t think you could argue with the red card but it's one where it’s just a little unfortunate,” Phoenix defender Tim Payne said.

”I don’t think there was any menace or intent behind it, so I thought originally that any suspension on top of the one game was probably a bit harsh, but it’s good to get it down to two because he's going to be an important figure for us this season.”

The 25-year-old will miss this Saturday's trip to Newcastle Jets but will be free to play Melbourne City away the following weekend, having already sat out last Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Central Coast Mariners.

The Phoenix rallied late to claim a point after the Mariners scored an own goal in the 88th minute.