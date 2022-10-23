'I wasn't happy': Wellington Phoenix coach sends message with halftime substitution

Clayton Lewis lines up a free-kick during the Phoenix’s match against the Jets.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay had big expectations for Clayton Lewis heading into the new A-League Men season.

On Saturday he made it clear the All Whites midfielder was not meeting them by dragging Lewis at the halftime interval of their dour 3-1 defeat to Newcastle Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The early substitution of one of his key men sent a message: Talay was not happy with what he had seen after the Phoenix gave up three goals in the first 45 minutes, resulting in their first loss of the campaign.

“I wasn’t happy with the performance so I made a change,” Talay said.

READ MORE:

* James McGarry scores against former club to keep Wellington Phoenix winless

* Wellington Phoenix turned down six-figure offer for young star Ben Waine

* Wellington Phoenix sign Michaela Foster, daughter of All Blacks coach Ian Foster



“For me there was a lack of intensity and decision-making with the ball and I felt we needed to make a change.”

SKY SPORT Newcastle Jets score three first-half goals against Wellington Phoenix.

The Phoenix were unable to recover from their poor start after going two goals behind after 16 minutes.

The traditional slow starters remain winless after the first three rounds, having conceded six goals in the space of just three games. They play early frontrunners Melbourne City in their next match next Sunday.

Three former Phoenix players, James McGarry, Reno Piscopo and Jaushua Sotirio, ran the show for the Jets, who played without a recognised striker with Beka Mikeltadze out injured.

McGarry scored the first goal on four minutes and Piscopo and Sotirio assisted on the other two scored by Beka Dartsmelia and Trent Buhagiar in the 16th and 44th.

Scott Gardiner/Getty Images Jets players celebrate after Beka Dartsmelia goal gave them an early 2-0 lead against the Phoenix.

McGarry and Dartsmelia’s goals came after they were afforded time to shoot from the edge of the area, the Phoenix's much vaunted central midfield partnership of Lewis and Steven Ugarkovic left wanting on defence.

The Phoenix pulled one goal back through Bulgarian recruit Bozhidar Kraev in the 40th minute but conceded again right before halftime when the Jets struck on the counter-attack.

Piscopo raced away from Ugarkovic before Sotirio’s cross from the left found Buhagiar at the back post.

There were four Phoenix players in the box when Sotirio crossed but none of them picked up Buhagiar.

The Phoenix put up 22 shots to the Jets’ 8 but they could not find a way back from the 3-1 halftime deficit.

Substitute Oskar van Hattum had a chance to grab a second after Lewis’s replacement Nicholas Pennington threaded a pass through the defence but goalkeeper Michael Weier was alert to the danger.

“It’s hard to win games if you give away two goals in the first 15 minutes of the game,” Talay lamented.

“We gave them too much time around our box and conceded two goals.

“The boys worked hard to get themselves back into the game, but disappointed, when we were attacking, to concede the third goal just before halftime, making it 3-1, which made it a lot more difficult to get something out of the game.

“The second half was a lot better, but just no end product.”