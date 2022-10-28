Wellington Phoenix face logjam up front as attackers return from injury, suspension

Wellington Phoenix forward David Ball is available for selection for the first time this season as they head across the Tasman to play Melbourne City on Sunday

A-League Men round four: Melbourne City v Wellington Phoenix

Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne; When: Sunday 7pm [NZ time]

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Mike Owen/Getty Images David Ball hasn’t played for the Wellington Phoenix since last year’s elimination final loss to Western United.

David Ball is back from injury ahead of schedule and Yan Sasse is back after serving his two-match suspension.

As a result, Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has somewhat of a logjam to unpack as he prepares his winless side to face undefeated league leaders Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Sunday.

Ball was not expected to be available for selection until early December, after A-League Men takes three weekends off while Australia are away at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar next month.

The English forward has been resting to recover from the toe injury he played through at the end of last season, as the Phoenix made it to the finals series only to be knocked out by eventual champions Western United in round one.

Ball has been included in the 20-man preliminary squad for the round four clash with City and Talay hinted he would make the matchday 18, but play a few minutes off the bench at most.

“He's worked very hard to get to this point,” Talay added.

“He's still working very hard. This is his second full week training with the group.

“He's itching to get back on the park as, as most footballers are and we're very pleased that he's back in with the squad.”

Sunday’s match will be a chance for Sasse to make amends after being sent off on debut as the Phoenix drew 1-1 with Adelaide United in their season opener three weeks ago.

He had his three-match ban reduced to two on appeal and is set to come straight back into the starting lineup with Phoenix only managing another draw and a loss in his absence.

Sasse will be one of two No 10s, alongside fellow visa signing Bozhidar Kraev, who scored the Phoenix’s goal in last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to the Newcastle Jets.

Young All Whites forward Ben Waine took Sasse’s place in the team after coming off the bench to score against Adelaide and after adding another in their 2-2 draw with the Central Coast Mariners in round two, he has earned the right to continue as one of their two No 9s.

That will leave Talay with a choice between his other two attacking signings – Polish striker Oskar Zawada and All Whites veteran Kosta Barbarouses – as he rounds out his attacking quartet.

All of which is not to mention Kiwi youngster Oskar van Hattum, who impressed off the bench last weekend and will be eager to press his own case if he gets the chance.

Ball said on Friday that having a wealth of attacking options could only be a good thing.

“I think over the past couple of years we probably haven't had that competition and at the moment [Talay] says whoever goes in, whoever he picks, it's then their shirt to lose.

“We've got good competition, which breeds good competition on the training ground and brings everyone up.

“We've got to look at that as a strength and if people need to change games and come on and do that, we've got the players capable of doing that.”

The Phoenix have enjoyed success against Melbourne City in the Australia Cup this year, winning a penalty shootout last season and getting up 2-1 this season.

But they haven’t fared so well in A-League Men of late, losing 6-0 and 2-1 in their two meetings last season.

City have started their current campaign with three consecutive wins, first beating Western United 2-1 in a rematch of last season’s grand final, which they lost, then notching up 2-0 wins over Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

They have therefore conceded a single goal in 270 minutes of A-League Men action and it will be a massive upset if the Phoenix’s 16th meeting with City at AAMI Park results in a second win there