Wellington Phoenix's slow start a familiar sight under Ufuk Talay but he has reason for optimism

Wellington Phoenix forward David Ball is available for selection for the first time this season as they head across the Tasman to play Melbourne City on Sunday

Ufuk Talay has seen this picture before, and while it may be bleak, he does have reason to be optimistic.

In his first season in charge at the Wellington Phoenix, they picked up just four points from their first six A-League Men matches, where a total of 18 were on offer.

In his second they picked up four out of a possible 18 again. So too in his third. Each time there was a win, a draw and a quartet of losses.

Three games into Talay’s fourth season at the Phoenix, they have two points from a possible nine, thanks to a pair of draws against Adelaide United and the Central Coast Mariners.

The six-match mark is looming large, because that is when A-League Men will take a break for three weekends while Australia’s Socceroos head off to Qatar to play in the Fifa World Cup.

If the Phoenix can manage at least one win from their next three matches, they will head into that break having officially made their best start to a campaign under Talay.

But that won’t be saying much – and it won’t be easy.

This Sunday, they’re away across the Tasman playing league leaders Melbourne City, who have won three from three while conceding a single goal.

It will be a stunning upset if the Phoenix come out on top for just the second time in 16 meetings with City at AAMI Park, but crazier things have happened.

Next weekend, they’re back home hosting Macarthur FC, who won the Australia Cup in pre-season and were undefeated heading into round three, with a win and two draws to their name, having also only conceded once.

After that comes a visit from Western United, who beat the Phoenix for the first time in eight league meetings in an elimination final last season on their way to winning their first title, but were searching for their first win of the new season heading into this weekend.

Where does the pattern of poor starts come from?

Talay said that while he’s not one to “whinge and whine and make up excuses,” there is a significant step up from pre-season, where the Phoenix often have to make do with matches against amateur New Zealand sides, to the actual season.

"Three months is a long time for pre-season and not having the consistency of playing the opposition that you will play in your own competition makes it difficult leading into the season to maintain intensity.”

Then there’s the turnover of players.

In the first match of Talay’s first season, six of the starting XI were new signings. In his second, four were. In his third, two were – and the Phoenix began with a win and a draw. In the first match of the current campaign, six were once again.

“I've seen this picture before,” Talay said.

“It's not the first time we've been through this in the first part of the season, and you notice that after a consistent run of games, we start to do better and play better and get a good run of results.”

In 2019-20, match seven marked the start of a nine-match unbeaten run for the Phoenix, featuring seven wins and two losses. Before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted things, they were looking as good as they ever have and were shaping as a genuine title contender.

In 2020-21, things took a bit longer to click, but they finished the season with an 11-match unbeaten run, featuring six wins and five draws, and missed out on the finals series by a single point.

In 2021-22, match seven was the start of a seven-match unbeaten run, featuring five wins and two draws. From there it was a roller coaster ride, thanks to Covid-19, injuries and international duty, but the Phoenix did make the top six, only to stumble at the first hurdle.

"It will come with time, but it needs to come quick," was how Talay assessed things ahead of the Phoenix's trip to Melbourne, where they’re playing an opponent he and many others consider to be the best team in A-League Men.

“We can't wait too long, because we have this break coming up after three games, so we need to put some points on the board before we have this World Cup break.

“Like I said, I've seen this picture before. We've lived it and we've seen it in my three seasons beforehand.

“But at the same time we need to win a game. Winning games builds a lot of confidence in players and in the team, so that's very important.

“Once we get the win, I think we can start to put our feet down and start heading in the right direction.”

Wellington Phoenix’s starts under Ufuk Talay

2019-20: loss, loss, loss, loss, draw, win

2020-21: loss, draw, loss, win, loss, loss

2021-22: draw, win, loss, loss, loss, loss

2022-23: draw, draw, loss, ?, ?, ?