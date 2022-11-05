Wellington Phoenix striker Kosta Barbarouses provides perfect response benching

A-League Men round five: Wellington Phoenix v Macarthur

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Sunday 3pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix striker Kosta Barbarouses required three stitches after copping an elbow to his head shortly after his late heroics against Melbourne City.

But the scorer of their 90th minute equaliser is hoping coach Ufuk Talay is the one having headaches heading into this Sunday’s clash at home to Dwight Yorke’s Macarthur, after the substitutes inspired a late comeback against the A-League Men leaders last weekend.

The Phoenix fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, with the triple substitution of Barbarouses, Bozhidar Kraev and Oskar Zawada and the late introduction of Steven Ugarkovic turning the tide in the second half.

Sam Sutton pulled one goal back with 11 minutes to play, returning serve with a half volley from a corner clearance, before Barbarouses completed the comeback, tucking the ball into the bottom right corner following a well-worked move by Ugarkovic and Ben Old.

It was the response Talay would have wanted after dropping new signings Barbarouses, Kraev, Zawada and Ugarkovic, and Josh Laws, to the bench in the wake of a dour display against Newcastle Jets the previous week.

Although disappointed to be left out of the starting XI, Barbarouses said he agreed with his coach’s hard-line approach, believing it would create more competition if players knew they had to perform to warrant selection.

“To be honest most teams in the past it has been a situation where you can probably pick the 11 every week, but by the coach doing that on the weekend, I won’t say it’ll wake some people up, but it shows anyone can be playing, which, if anything, is a good confidence booster for everyone in the squad,” Barbarouses said.

“But your attitude should be the same and I know it’s a bit of a cliché, but it’s the reality. If you get put on the bench one weekend and don’t make an impact or your attitude is bad then it’s not going to help your cause.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Phoenix striker Kosta Barbarouses celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Melbourne City.

“If the coach makes five changes and the team loses then the coach maybe sees it’s the wrong decision but if he makes those changes the boys do well and there’s a result then it gives him more headaches.

“It was five changes but it could’ve been seven, eight or nine. No one is happy when it happens [being dropped] but you’ve got to think of the bigger picture, and if I had started or come off the bench my attitude would have been the same. I want to be playing every week.”

Barbarouses finished the game with a bandage wrapped around his head after copping a stray elbow from defender Thomas Lam, which resulted in the Finnish import being sent off for his second bookable offence.

“I said to the boys it’s why I don’t jump up for headers, because of that,” Barbarouses joked.

“Nah, I wasn’t even airborne and I don’t think he was either. I just crouched over and he got me. He’s obviously a little bit taller than me.

“It didn’t hurt because adrenaline was pumping but I had to get three stitches after the game. I haven’t had stitches before and honestly the thought of it is worse. You get the anesthetic but when it’s happening you don’t feel much.”

The draw against City left the Phoenix with three points from their first four games.

Barbarouses was confident the first win was not far off. They host Australia Cup champions Macarthur on Sunday.

“If you told us before the game we’d get a draw away to City you’d probably take it considering they’re the best team in the comp but we could’ve easily had all three points and there are massive positives to take out of it.”