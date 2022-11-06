Clayton Lewis scores stunning goal as Wellington Phoenix hit Macarthur for four

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 4 (Ben Old 45+3’, Clayton Lewis 65’, Ben Waine 67’, Bozhidar Kraev 75’) Macarthur 1 (Lachlan Rose 59’). HT: 1-0

Crowd: 6135

Lift off.

Wellington Phoenix have claimed their first win of the A-League Men season, crushing Australia Cup champions Macarthur 4-1 on the back of a second-half goal-scoring blitz.

After three draws and a defeat, the Phoenix snapped their drought in style, netting three goals in quick succession midway through the second spell to seal all three points.

A quirk of being based in Australia for the best part of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, Sunday’s win was the Phoenix’s first in Wellington in 533 days.

Clayton Lewis, Ben Waine and Bozhidar Kraev found the back of the net during a rampant 10-minute period, the Phoenix roaring home after Ben Old’s first-half header had been cancelled out by Macarthur’s Lachlan Rose.

Lewis’s goal was the pick of the four, the All Whites midfielder blasting a free-kick over the head of goalkeeper Filip Kurto.

The ball even brushed the underside of the crossbar for good measure.

The last time Lewis scored was when the Phoenix last won at Sky Stadium, against Western United on May 22, 2021.

The Phoenix opened the scoring via an Old header on the stroke of halftime, the young midfielder flicking the ball past Kurto after making an intelligent run to the near post to connect a cross from Callan Elliot.

The goal was made possible after Kosta Barbarouses kept the ball from going out of bounds, after no one was able to get on the end of the initial cross from Kraev

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Midfielder Clayton Lewis scored one of Wellington Phoenix’s four goals against Macarthur.

Australia’s eyes were on Macarthur winger Daniel Arzani, who had one last audition for a spot in the Socceroos World Cup squad.

It was Arzani who sparked Macarthur’s 59th minute reply.

The tricky winger squeezed between Old and Steven Ugarkovic and produced a through-ball for substitute Lachlan Rose to run onto.

Oli Sail sprinted off his line but Rose won the race, poking the ball past the Phoenix shotstopper to make it 1-1.

But the Phoenix’s response was emphatic, scoring twice in two minutes.

Lewis restored their advantage with a stunning free-kick he had practiced in the warm-ups.

Substitute Waine then made it 3-1 when he tapped home from close-range after being set up by left-back Sam Sutton.

Kraev’s fourth came eight minutes after that.

Barbarouses broke free down the right wing, played a lovely pass to David Ball, who then found the Bulgarian at the back post.

Both teams wore armbands with the name 'Lily' on them in tribute to former Phoenix star and current Macarthur captain Ulises Davila's wife Lily, who died in May.

The crowd stopped for a moment's applause when the clock reached the 30-minute mark as Lily was 30 when she died.

Davila missed the trip to Wellington with a hamstring injury.

Lineup

Sail; Elliot, Wootton, Laws (Payne 89’), Sutton, Lewis, Ugarkovic; Old (Ball 60’), Kraev (Sasse 90+3’); Barbarouses, Zawada (Waine 61’)

The Phoenix made five changes from the team that drew with Melbourne City with Zawada, Barbarouses, Kraev and Ugarkovic rewarded for their impact off the bench. Laws also came back in for Tim Payne.

Big moment

Lewis’s free-kick was a huge turning point in the game. It wrestled momentum back in the Phoenix favour after Rose had drawn Macarthur level. The Phoenix struck again two minutes later via substitute Waine.

Player of the day

Josh Laws made an impressive return to the Phoenix lineup. He was confident on the ball, instigated the attack that led to the opening goal, and made a couple of important blocks, including one that floored him, and forced him from the field late on.

Big picture

The Phoenix now have six points from the first five rounds, making this their best start to an A-League season since 2015-16. They will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they host Western United at Sky Stadium next Sunday in their last match before the World Cup break.