Lace it like Lewis: Wellington Phoenix midfielder's goal the best of his career

Clayton Lewis had not scored for Wellington Phoenix since the last time they won at Sky Stadium – 533 days ago.

His latest effort, against Macarthur on Sunday, was worth the wait.

Lewis kicked off a scoring spree as the Phoenix struck three times in the space of 10 second-half minutes to register their first win of the A-League Men season with a 4-1 demolition of the Australia Cup winners.

Lewis’s 65th minute effort was the pick of the Phoenix’s four goals, the All Whites midfielder looping a wicked left-footed free-kick from 25 metres out up over the wall and over goalkeeper Filip Kurto.

The ball skimmed off the underside of the crossbar as it went in from the unstoppable strike.

It was Lewis’s first goal since the Phoenix beat Western United 3-0 at home on May 22, 2021.

Prior to Sunday, they had not won in Wellington since that day.

The Phoenix suffered a heavy defeat in their one game back in the capital last season, and they had started the new campaign with back-to-back draws at home to Adelaide United and Central Coast Mariners.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Clayton Lewis celebrates after scoring a spectacular free-kick against Macarthur.

“I’m buzzing. Coming back from injury, it’s taken me a while to get that confidence, but that’s done me the world of good,” Lewis said.

“Three points is massive, and hopefully we can take that into next week as well.

“We’ve built every week. Last week we showed a lot of character [to fight back and draw against Melbourne City] and I think we took a lot of confidence.

“In training we were positive and took on what Uffie [coach Ufuk Talay] wanted and I think the boys definitely performed today.

“To score four goals, we were clinical at the right times. It’s very pleasing.”

Lewis said the free-kick against Macarthur – which drew praise from opposition coach Dwight Yorke – was the best goal he had scored since becoming a professional player.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Clayton Lewis wrestles for possession with Macarthur midfielder Daniel De Silva.

He did not score at all last season but missed a good chunk of the campaign with a long-term injury.

Lewis’s goal was the first of three goals scored in the space of 10 minutes, with Ben Waine and Bozhidar Kraev also getting in on the act as the Phoenix put Macarthur to the sword in the second half.

“To do it in front of our fans and to hear the roar when it goes in [was something special],” Lewis said.

“I ran off this way first but then I realised that’s not where the fans are, so I thought I better run back the other way.

“To celebrate with them was an amazing feeling and to get the three points was the best thing.”

Making his goal and the team’s win even more special, Lewis’s partner, television presenter Narelle Sindos, was in attendance for the first time this season, having flown down from Auckland, where she has been covering the Rugby World Cup, for the match.

“You know what, that’s her first game of the season. She’s been busy working but I’m buzzing she could come down.

“I think she’s going to have to be here more often now.”

Lewis said he had been practicing free-kicks with Polish striker Oskar Zawada throughout the week.

But he was glad Zawada had been subbed off by the 65th minute as Lewis said he might have been “bullied” out of taking it otherwise.

Lewis’s goal capped off a vastly-improved performance in the Phoenix engine room, two weeks after he singled out by coach Ufuk Talay by being benched at halftime during their 3-1 defeat to Newcastle Jets.

“I’ve got to respect his decision. Although I might disagree with it, I had to respect it. He wanted to change things, he wasn’t happy.

“But hopefully I’m getting my confidence back, hopefully I can keep that jersey and keep performing. With this win, hopefully I can play again next week but you never know.”

The Phoenix will be looking to make it back-to-back wins when they host reigning A-League champions Western United next Sunday. It will be their last game before the World Cup break.