'Class act': Wellington Phoenix praised for touching tribute

Wellington Phoenix fans show support for their team during their A-League Men win over Macarthur.

Injured Macarthur captain Ulises Davila was moved to tears after seeing a tribute to his late wife during their A-League Men match against his former club Wellington Phoenix at Sky Stadium on Sunday.

Players from teams wore armbands with the name ‘Lily’ on them in tribute to Davila’s wife Lily, who died in May.

The crowd and the players also stopped for a moment's applause when the clock reached the 30-minute mark. Lily was 30 when she died.

Davila missed Macarthur’s first trip to Wellington due to a hamstring injury that will likely keep the Mexican out until after the World Cup break.

SKY SPORT Clayton Lewis scores spectacular free-kick in Wellington Phoenix's 4-1 win over Macarthur.

But he watched the game on TV and said he was lost for words when he saw the tribute.

“I’m in tears, I have no words for this gesture,” Davila tweeted during the match.

“Thanks @WgtnPhoenixFC, the players and the people involved behind this. Love and respect from me and my family.”

Macarthur coach Dwight Yorke also thanked the Phoenix in his post-match press conference, describing the club’s touching gesture as a “class act”.

“I thought that was a real class act from Wellington to provide that for Uli and his wife Lily, who passed away. It was a really special touch,” Yorke said.

“From our club we really appreciate the effort Wellington paid tribute to him and his wife.

“It’s fitting for Uli because he’s a really good guy and obviously he has a young son now that he has to look after.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Ulises Davila was a fan favourite during his two-year stint at Wellington Phoenix.

“We really appreciate it so a big thank you to Wellington.”

Davila was a fan favourite during his two-year stint at the Phoenix, scoring 19 goals and laying on 12 assists in 50 appearances.

In his second season he was awarded the Johnny Warren Medal for the best player in the A-League Men.

The Phoenix beat Macarthur 4-1 on Sunday after scoring three goals in quick succession midway through the second half.