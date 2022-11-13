Wellington Phoenix stunned by Western United's late show in 3-2 A-League loss

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Western United 3 (Jacob Tratt 65’, Aleksandar Prijovic 84’, Alessandro Diamanti 90+5’) Wellington Phoenix 2 (Oskar Zawada 22’, Bozhidar Kraev 59’) HT: 0-1

Crowd: 5203

A first-half penalty miss from Kosta Barbarouses came back to haunt Wellington Phoenix after they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Western United at Sky Stadium on Sunday.

The Phoenix looked to be heading for their second straight win of the A-League Men season after goals from import signings Oskar Zawada and Bozhidar Kraev had them 2-0 up and cruising on 59 minutes.

But they suffered a shocking meltdown in the final half an hour, conceding three times, including one in the fifth minute of stoppage time, as defending champions Western snatched their first win of the season in the most dramatic fashion.

Western captain Alessandro Diamanti completed the stunning comeback by curling a left-footed free-kick over the wall and past an outstretched Oli Sail from 20 metres out, near the right corner of the penalty area.

“Look the first half was good, the first probably 10 minutes of the second half was OK and then after that it just felt like we allowed them to come back into the game,” Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.

“It’s disappointing. You're 2-0 at home and give the game up to lose 3-2.”

Zawada opened the scoring for the Phoenix with his first A-League goal in the 22nd minute, tapping home from close-range after the ball fell kindly to the Polish striker when Kraev’s attempted pass to Barbarouses deflected off Western defender Leo Lacroix.

Zawada won a penalty when he was clipped by Josh Risdon in the box as tried to control the ball from a Barbarouses lob in the 39th minute.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix players look dejected after Western United blowing a two-goal lead.

Barbarouses stepped up to take the spot-kick but he was unable to convert. His attempt down low to the right was saved by Jamie Young, who guessed the right way.

The Phoenix did eventually double their lead, when Kraev got on the end of a Clayton Lewis free-kick and fizzed the ball past Young with a low-driven shot from the right of the goal in the 59th minute.

At that stage of the game it looked like the Phoenix would romp home and head into the World Cup break on the back of consecutive wins.

But momentum shifted when former Phoenix defender Jacob Tratt pulled one goal back for Western six minutes after Kraev’s goal, nodding the ball past Sail from a corner kick.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada celebrates after opening the scoring in the 22nd minute.

Western coach John Aloisi then turned to his bench and brought on Diamanti, a former Italian international and Aleksandar Prijovic, the man of the match from last season’s grand final.

The double substitution took the champions to another level.

Prijovic got on the end of a Ben Garrucio cross to equalise in the 84th minute, before Diamanti stepped over the ball and curled in a world-class free-kick.

With four weeks to go until their next match, the Phoenix will have a long time to stew over that one.

Lineup

Sail; Elliot, Wootton, Laws, Sutton; Ugarkovic, Lewis; Old (Van Hattum 77’), Kraev; Zawada (Waine 55’), Barbarouses (Ball 55’)

After constantly chopping and changing his starting lineup between matches, coach Ufuk Talay finally settled on his preferred 11, backing up with the same group that started in their 4-1 win over.

Big moment

The Phoenix had a chance to put the game to bed when they were awarded a penalty in the 39th minute but Barbarouses’s spot-kick – down low to the right – was too close to the goalkeeper, making for an easy save for Young once he guessed the right way.

Player of the day

Import signings Zawada and Kraev were brilliant for the first hour of the match with both players scoring goals, while Zawada won a penalty and Kraev also grabbed an assist.

Big picture

The Phoenix head into the World Cup break sitting in eighth place, with a record of one win, three draws and two defeats from their first six games. They don’t play again until December 10, when they take a home game to Wollongong as a thank you for hosting them during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.