Wellington Phoenix coach blows up over denied substitution

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has blown up over an alleged communications breakdown between match officials, believing it contributed to their 3-2 meltdown against Western United.

The Phoenix blew a two-goal lead to lose to the reigning A-League Men champions in extraordinary circumstances at Sky Stadium on Sunday after former Italian international Alessandro Diamanti sealed a stunning comeback for Western by scoring off a 95th minute free-kick.

Talay was particularly frustrated by what transpired in the lead up to Western's second goal, scored by Aleksandar Prijovic in the 84th minute.

He claimed the Phoenix were denied the chance to make a substitution when leading 2-1 as the fourth official was unable to get through to referee Tim Danaskos when Western were awarded a free-kick in their own box.

Defender Tim Payne was stripped and ready to come on, but Talay said the fourth official told him the referee's communications system was not working and he could not hear the substitution request.

However, a spokesperson for the A-Leagues said the communications system was operational, Danaskos was just tied up “managing players”. Western took the free-kick quickly and the referee waved play on.

Talay said he wanted to bring on an extra defensive player so the Phoenix could “shut up shop” and try to hang onto their lead which had just been cut in half after Jacob Tratt pulled a goal back for Western in the 65th minute.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Referee Tim Danaskos awards a free-kick to Western United.

But Payne never made it on the field as Western took the free-kick quickly, went down the other end of the pitch and scored after replacement striker Prijovic got his head on the end of a pinpoint cross from Ben Garuccio.

“Just before the second goal we wanted to make a substitution,” Talay said.

“The officials’ comms weren’t working for some reason so the fourth official couldn’t get his information across.

“We wanted to bring on Tim Payne to shut up shop but when we couldn’t make the substitution we conceded straight after there was a foul for Western.

“It’s disappointing at this level that we have to deal with these types of things.

“I think he tried to flag the linesman down as well to get the information across.

“In my opinion, at this level we play at, I don’t think that’s good enough.

A first-half penalty miss from Kosta Barbarouses came back to haunt the Phoenix after Western scored three goals in the final 30 minutes to turn the game on its head.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Western right-back Josh Risdon and Phoenix striker Ben Waine jostle for position as they await an oncoming ball.

Barbarouses’s penalty was low to the right but it was close enough to goalkeeper Jamie Young that he was able to make a relatively easy save once he guessed the right way.

The Phoenix scored early goals in each half through import signings Oskar Zawada and Bozhidar Kraev, giving them a comfortable two-goal buffer.

Despite the penalty setback, they appeared on their way towards a second successive win, until Western struck in the 65th minute through Jacob Tratt and John Aloisi turned to his bench and brought on Prijovic and Diamanti.

“Look, the best players in the world miss penalties,” Talay said, “and it’s not the last time it’s going to happen.

“Did he hit it well enough to go in? I think it was too close to the goalkeeper but these things happen.”

With the A-League Men taking a break during the World Cup the Phoenix won’t play again until December 10 when they host Western Sydney Wanderers in a home-away-from-home game in Wollongong.