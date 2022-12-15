Wellington Phoenix supporters to protest against controversial A-League decision

Phoenix fans show their support for their team during their round two A-League Men match against the Mariners

Wellington Phoenix supporters group Yellow Fever will take a stand against the Australian Professional League’s highly-controversial decision to sell off the hosting rights to the A-League Men and Women finals by staging a mid-game protest during the club’s doubleheader against Adelaide United.

On Monday, APL announced the next three men’s and women’s finals would be held in Sydney as part of a reported $20 million deal with the New South Wales government, regardless of which clubs finish at the top of their respective tables.

The grand finals have traditionally been played at the home of the top qualifier as a reward for their success over the course of the regular season.

The decision, made by the APL board, has been met by fierce and near unanimous opposition from various stakeholders across the game, including those most affected by the change – the fans and players.

Yellow Fever released a statement on Thursday condemning the move, which would prevent Wellington from hosting a grand final for the foreseeable future.

To show their disapproval, the group have planned a protest for Saturday’s doubleheader at Sky Stadium.

At the 20th minute mark of the men's match, members of the Yellow Fever will vacate their designated area in aisle 21 and move to another aisle away from the television cameras, where they will remain for the women’s match.

They have encouraged other fans to join them, including any away supporters travelling from Adelaide.

“Yellow Fever stand united with fan groups and players across the league in offering the strongest possible criticism of the decision announced this week to sell the pinnacle event of the season to Sydney,” the group said in a statement.

“We understand the financial pressures placed on the league and the clubs involved, but removing the ultimate incentive for all teams of earning the right to a grand final hosted in their own stadium is not an acceptable trade-off to make.

“It undermines and devalues the league, and hurts not only the fans but the players themselves – a view the player base has widely expressed on social media and through the PFA statement released on Wednesday night.

“No one wants to see the game robbed of the colour and noise active fans bring, but we feel taking no action would be unacceptable.”

Yellow Fever have also called on Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison to explain his position with them directly after APL released a statement saying club chairs had reaffirmed their support for the deal.

Morrison travelled to Melbourne for crisis talks with the other club owners as they deal with the continued fallout.