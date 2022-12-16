Reality of A-League final move hits home for Phoenix star Kosta Barbarouses

Ufuk Talay says he understands fans’ frustration after A-League sell hosting rights of final to Sydney.

Four-time A-League Men champion Kosta Barbarouses came home because he wanted to try and win a championship with Wellington Phoenix.

But the All Whites striker, who is second only to former Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Michael Theo for most championship wins, is resigned to the fact he may never get to experience a grand final in Wellington.

That is because Australian Professional Leagues, the group that runs the A-League Men and Women competitions, has sold the hosting rights for the next three grand finals to Sydney for a reported $20 million.

Barbarouses will be 35 years-old and off-contract when the deal with the New South Wales government ends in 2025.

“It looks like it’s going to be a bidding war after those three years, from what I’ve read, so it doesn’t look like [I will play a final in Wellington] which is pretty disappointing,” Barbarouses said.

He said APL’s announcement, which has led to intense backlash with supporter groups across the competition planning protests for this weekend’s games, came as a “shock” to the players.

“I don’t think anyone saw it coming, especially on the back of how well Australia did at the World Cup.

“To capitalise on that, every decision is crucial for growing the game in this part of the world.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Kosta Barbarouses celebrates after winning the 2020 A-League Men grand final with Sydney FC.

“Obviously there’s a financial benefit to doing it, but the fans of whatever team has done extremely well over the year to earn that right to host a final have now had that taken away from them.

“From a fans’ perspective you’d be pretty disappointed if your team made the final and you had to [travel to Sydney].

“Even for a home final they fork out a lot of money to go so I can see the disappointment in everyone’s reaction.”

Barbarouses has played in five grand finals for three different clubs during his A-League career; Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC.

On three occasions he got to experience a home grand final after finishing as the top qualifier, including his first in 2011 which was played in front of 50,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Wellington Phoenix centre back Scott Wootton says the decision to play grand finals in Sydney for the next three years isn't fair.

The other two times he got to experience a final as a visiting player, including in 2018 when he scored the match-winning goal to silence the crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

He said winning hosting rights for the grand final had previously been a huge incentive to finish first.

“I was lucky being at Victory that they have a massive supporter base so even the away games they’d make the trip.

“But here for example, if we made the final and it should’ve been here, it’s a big ask to make fans go all the way to Australia and pay accommodation for a couple of nights. It’s a bit unrealistic to expect fans to do that.

“There’s nothing like having a home final that’s for sure.”

The Phoenix men and women play Adelaide United in a double header at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

The men drew 1-1 with Adelaide in the first round after playing most of the game with 10 men following Yan Sasse’s early red card.

Phoenix supporters group Yellow Fever have planned a protest to show their disapproval for APL’s decision to move the grand finals to Sydney.

In the 20th minute of the men’s match they will vacate the Fever Zone and sit with the travelling Adelaide supporters in a different aisle away from the view of the television cameras.

Barbarouses said he understood the fans’ frustration as they were the ones most affected by the change.

“You’d love a home final but especially for these guys, our fans, it’s a massive ask for them to come to any game.

“They spend their hard-earned money to come watch us play and then to ask them to go to Australia, pay for accommodation and flights ... I can understand their frustration.”