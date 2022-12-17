Foreign forwards fire as Wellington Phoenix topple 10-man Adelaide United 3-1

Wellington Phoenix's new import signings scored all three of their goals against Adelaide United.

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington Phoenix 3 (Oskar Zawada 2’, Bozhidar Kraev 37’, Yan Sasse 61’) Adelaide United 1 (Craig Goodwin 12’). HT: 1-1

Bulgarian midfielder Bozhidar Kraev continued his hot start, scoring for the fourth game in a row to give Wellington Phoenix their second win of the A-League Men season.

The Phoenix’s new import signings shone in an entertaining 3-1 win over 10-man Adelaide United in a match played against a backdrop of fan protests at Sky Stadium on Saturday to kick-start their campaign.

The result moved the Phoenix into the top four, though there are other fixtures still to be played this weekend.

Supporters from both teams expressed their disapproval towards the Australian Professional Leagues for selling off the hosting rights of the grand final to Sydney for the next three years by staging a protest in the 20th minute.

The Yellow Fever Zone emptied out, leaving a banner which said ‘football is for the fans’, with a vocal group of Phoenix fans joining a small travelling contingent from Adelaide in a different aisle out of sight from the television cameras.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Bozhidar Kraev celebrates with teammates in tow after scoring against Adelaide.

The protest was shown on the Sky Sport broadcast.

The first-half was action-packed. The Phoenix scored off their first chance of the game with Oskar Zawada thumping a shot past Adelaide goalkeeper Joe Gauci after just 65 seconds.

Tim Payne went long to the Polish striker, who allowed the ball to bounce twice before hitting it with venom.

It took just 10 minutes for Adelaide to strike level, returning Socceroos star Craig Goodwin finding the top corner with a world-class free-kick that could be hard to top for goal of the season.

Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail sat up and chuckled to himself, an acknowledgement that he was beaten by a special strike.

Kraev restored the Phoenix’s lead eight minutes before halftime with his fifth goal of the season after putting away Callan Elliot’s wonderful cross to the back post with his head.

Kraev joins Tomer Hemed, Roy Krishna, Ben Waine, Ulises Davila and Jeremy Brockie by scoring in four straight games for the Phoenix.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Phoenix fans hold signs protesting APL’s decision to sell off the hosting rights for the grand final to Sydney.

He should have scored a second after stepping up to take a penalty in the 78th minute, but his tame shot low to the left was saved by Gauci.

Adelaide were reduced to 10 men in the 51st minute when Ben Halloran was shown a second yellow for collecting Clayton Lewis late.

The Phoenix had Yan Sasse sent off in the first meeting between the two teams in round one.

The Brazilian would have enjoyed Saturday more, getting in on the action himself as all three new import signings found the back of the net.

Sasse put the Phoenix two-goals up when his shot took a heavy deflection in the 61st minute.

It was his tricky run that led to the Phoenix being awarded a penalty, producing a couple of step overs before feeding Kraev whose cross struck the arm of Ryan Kitto.

Sasse was given a standing ovation by the fans and greeted with a hug from coach Ufuk Talay when he was replaced after his best performance yet.

Kosta Barbarouses also had a chance to add to the goal rush, but shot straight at Gauci after breaking clear.

Phoenix captain Alex Rufer marked his return from a long-term injury with a late cameo.