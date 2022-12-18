Yan Sasse bounces back from horror debut to net first Wellington Phoenix goal

Wellington Phoenix's new import signings scored all three of their goals against Adelaide United.

The last time Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United met at Sky Stadium, Brazilian recruit Yan Sasse walked off the field with his head in his shirt.

He had been sent off after just 25 minutes, making for a forgettable A-League Men debut.

On Saturday, he was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd and a hug from coach Ufuk Talay when he came off.

This time he was replaced.

READ MORE:

* Foreign forwards fire as Wellington Phoenix topple 10-man Adelaide United 3-1

* Reality of A-League final move hits home for Phoenix star Kosta Barbarouses

* Socceroos star who featured in promo says he doesn't endorse A-League final move



After a nightmare debut, Sasse redeemed himself in the second match after the World Cup break as all three of the new import signings scored in a sparkling display to beat 10-man Adelaide United 3-1.

Polish striker Oskar Zawada gave the Phoenix the perfect start, scoring after just 65 seconds.

Marty Melville/PHOTOSPORT Phoenix midfielder Yan Sasse celebrates after scoring against Adelaide.

Bulgarian midfielder Bozhidar Kraev restored their lead with a back-post header in the 61st minute, after Adelaide had pulled one back through a world-class Craig Goodwin free-kick.

Sasse made it 3-1 when his shot took a deflection in the box in the 61st minute.

Although he butchered one chance right before his goal, Talay was delighted with Sasse’s contribution and felt the arrival of the player’s family in Wellington had given him a big boost.

“The more games he plays the better he will get,” he said. “Most of our visa players scored today. That was a positive sign for us.

“It was a little bit disruptive for Yan getting sent off in the first game and then getting suspended for two games, and we had to make some decisions around who to start with and have some continuity there.

“But now he’s back in after the World Cup break and hopefully he continues in the same way.

“We believe in the attributes that he has and what he can bring to the team, and the last two or three weeks his wife and son have been over as well, and that has helped him as well.

“He’s living a normal life in Wellington with his family. I think that has played a big role in where he’s at, at the moment.”

Talay has a better eye than most coaches in the A-League when it comes to recruiting foreign talent.

Mexican Ulises Davila was a Johnny Warren Medal winner and Kraev, Zawada and Sasse could be the latest gems.

Kraev, a 24-cap Bulgarian international, in particular has been one of the finds of the season. His goal against Adelaide was his fifth in six games and his fourth in succession.

Marty Melville/PHOTOSPORT Yan Sasse is hoisted in the air after scoring the Phoenix’s third goal.

Kraev should have had a second when he stepped up to take a penalty he won for handball.

However, his shot down low to the left was poor and easily saved by Joe Gauci.

English forward David Ball has been an unsung hero for the Phoenix during Talay’s tenure, and he too came close to scoring on Saturday.

He had a shot cleared off the line after some clever footwork from Sasse.

Talay said a lot of hours went into scouting foreign players.

“Because we work in a salary capped league and work with a budget in certain positions, it’s very important that every player we bring in is the right player,” he said.

“We have a belief in the way we play and we look for certain attributes and that gives us a guide as to who to bring in.”

Saturday’s win was just the Phoenix’s second of the season. But it moved them up to fourth place on a congested ladder ahead of an arduous trip away to Perth Glory on Christmas Eve.

“We need to continue the momentum now and build on it. Get more wins and more points on the board.”