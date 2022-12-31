Ben Waine leaves Wellington Phoenix to join Plymouth Argyle in English League One

Ben Waine has recorded a message to Wellington Phoenix fans following his transfer to English League One club Plymouth Argyle

Ben Waine has made what he calls “an absolute dream move,” leaving the Wellington Phoenix to join English third-tier frontrunners Plymouth Argyle.

The 21-year-old was in attendance as Plymouth beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 at their Home Park home on Thursday night, a result that ensured they finished 2022 at the top of the table in League One.

Waine’s signing was made official on Friday night [Saturday NZ time], with the Phoenix receiving an undisclosed fee and Plymouth claiming they had seen off interest from the second-tier Championship to secure his signature.

At the end of the last transfer window in August, Phoenix general manager David Dome said the club had turned down a six-figure transfer fee for Waine, who had previously chosen to stay in Wellington rather than sign with Championship side Coventry City. Dome did not disclose the club that made the offer, but it was understood to be Plymouth.

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay could not confirm whether it took an improved offer for the move to subsequently be completed in the January window, but did say he was happy to see Waine head to Europe.

"He's a smart kid. He's a bright kid. He's got a great attitude. He wants to learn, he wants to become better and hopefully we've helped him to get where he wants to be."

Waine leaves the Phoenix having scored 17 goals in 72 A-League Men matches since his debut in 2019, the same year he scored twice for New Zealand in a 5-0 win over Honduras at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup.

He went to the Tokyo Olympics with the Oly Whites in 2021 and made his All Whites debut earlier this year against Papua New Guinea, scoring the only goal as they began their World Cup qualifying campaign in Qatar with a 1-0 win. He has since earned six more caps without adding to his goals tally.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Ben Waine has left the Wellington Phoenix after scoring 17 goals in 72 A-League Men matches since 2019.

Waine has an English passport through his parents and in a video he recorded for Phoenix fans he said: “Ever since I did become a professional footballer I’ve had this desire and kind of addiction of wanting to move over to the UK and play over here”.

In joining Plymouth, Waine follows in the footsteps of former All White Rory Fallon, now a member of the Phoenix’s academy coaching staff, who made 149 league appearances for the club between 2007 and 2011, scoring 22 goals.

Current Phoenix centre back Scott Wootton is also a former Plymouth player, having made 54 league appearances from 2018 to 2021. One of Waine’s new team-mates will be former Brisbane Roar defender Macaulay Gillesphey.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said the club was “delighted” to have signed Waine as they push for a return to the Championship for the first time since 2010.

“He is a player I have been tracking for over a year now, and we made an attempt in the summer to try and bring him to Home Park.

"Ben is a young player who has a tremendous attitude and a willingness to learn and improve.

“Hopefully he can help score the goals that will maintain our push for promotion, and I’m sure all of the Green Army will be excited to see him play.”

Plymouth have used three forwards on a regular basis this season – Scotsman Ryan Hardie who has eight goals in 22 matches, Englishman Niall Ennis who has seven in 23 and Englishman Sam Cosgrove, who is in on loan and has six in 17.

Waine leaves the Phoenix having been a popular player amongst fans, as a Wellington local who came through the club’s academy system, then became their youngest scorer at 18 years and 145 days.

“As a kid growing up in Wellington aspiring to be a footballer to play at Sky Stadium in front of you guys is an absolute dream come true,” Waine said in his farewell message.

“The confidence and passion you guys have given me is next level.

“I’m going to miss you all, but hopefully it’s not the last we see of each other.”

Waine had scored three goals in eight appearances for the Phoenix this season, but was set for an extended run on the bench had he not left, with import striker Oskar Zawada finding his goalscoring touch in recent weeks.

The Phoenix men are next in action on Monday afternoon, hosting Melbourne City at Sky Stadium. The Phoenix women play beforehand, hosting Western Sydney Wanderers.