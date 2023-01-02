Wellington Phoenix pay the penalty for misses after 3-1 defeat to Melbourne City

Melbourne City 3 (Mathew Leckie 18’, Jamie Maclaren pen-51’, 90+6’) Wellington Phoenix 1 (David Ball 16’). HT: 1-1

Crowd: 6321

Wellington Phoenix have gone down 3-1 to A-League Men leaders Melbourne City after failing to capitalise on a howler from opposition goalkeeper Tom Glover and many more gilt-edged chances.

A second-half penalty from golden boot leader Jamie Maclaren ultimately decided the game before he added a cherry on top in stoppage time after Mathew Leckie’s header cancelled David Ball’s back heel.

But the Phoenix were left to rue a bad miss from striker Oskar Zawada right before halftime. Had he scored at that moment, it could have been a completely different game after outshooting City 20-13 and deserving a better outcome than they zero points they walk away with.

Glover spilled the ball after slipping on the surface, handing possession to Zawada. However, Zawada rushed his shot and hit a weak shot straight into Glover’s legs when he had time to go around the goalkeeper or lob him.

The shocking miss came back to haunt the Phoenix when Bozhidar Kraev bumped into Marco Tilio on the right side of the penalty box.

Referee Alex King pointed to the spot and despite guessing the right way, Oli Sail was unable to stop Maclaren from scoring his sixth penalty of the season.

The Phoenix made the perfect start to the game, Ball belatedly opening his account for the season after finishing off a slick 19-pass sequence with a clever back heel.

Most of the Phoenix got a touch on the ball before it reached Callan Elliot on the right and he was able to deliver a wonderful low cross for Ball to flick past Glover.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada rues a missed chance during their defeat to Melbourne City.

But their lead only lasted two minutes, Leckie rising high to meet a Tilio cross and beating Sail with a glancing header.

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay responded immediately after going 2-1 down in the 51st minute, taking off midfielder Steven Ugarkovic and bringing on an extra attacker in Kosta Barbarouses.

They pushed hard for an equaliser but were unable to make another breakthrough despite their plethora of chances.

Zawada sent another header wide, a cross from Elliot sailed above his head, a low-driven Kraev shot was saved and multiple shots were blocked as the Phoenix peppered the City goal in the final 10 minutes.

Barbarouses went the closest to scoring a late equaliser, crashing a shot against the crossbar in the 82nd minute.

Maclaren added City's third off a swift counter-attack deep into stoppage time, his 12th goal of the season, to kill off any hope of a late Phoenix fightback.

Not for the first time this season, the Phoenix will feel like they deserved more.

The result leaves them ninth on a congested ladder, one point off the top six.