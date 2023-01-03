Wellington Phoenix rue wasteful display after taking it to A-League Men leaders

Wellington Phoenix pay the penalty for bad miss against Melbourne City.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay felt his team created enough chances to win two games, not just one.

Yet he walked away from Sky Stadium empty-handed on Monday after losing 3-1 to A-League Men leaders Melbourne City thanks to a wasteful display from their forwards.

The Phoenix put up a whopping 20 shots against City, which is more than they have managed in any of their wins or draws.

But they were left to rue a host of missed opportunities as they fell to their third defeat of the campaign, including one shocking miss off a fumble from City goalkeeper Tom Glover that went unpunished right before halftime.

Oskar Zawada stole possession but rushed his attempt and shot the ball straight at Glover who was able to spare his blushes.

“That’s a massive chance for us,” Talay said after the match.

“If we score that and it’s 2-1 we’re a lot more comfortable at halftime.

“But we weren’t clinical today. We created some good opportunities to score and win the game but it wasn’t meant to be.”

On another day Zawada could have had a hat-trick.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix forward David Ball celebrates after opening the scoring against Melbourne City.

The Polish striker directed two headers wide of the target after getting in good goal-scoring positions while substitute Kosta Barbarouses rocked the crossbar during the late onslaught.

“He shouldn’t lack confidence,” Talay said of Zawada.

“He scored the week before against Perth. The good thing is he’s in the right areas, we’ve just got to make sure we put the ball in the back of the net.

“We had some good deliveries from the fullbacks, which was great, we got into some good opportunities. It's just a lack of hitting the target at times.

“It’s frustrating because it’s not a 3-1 game but it ends 3-1 because they are more clinical than us.”

David Ball got the Phoenix off to a dream start when he finished off a 19-pass sequence with a clever back heel at the near post to open his account for the season in style.

But City replied almost immediately, Mathew Leckie rising highest to nod home from a Marco Tilio cross.

Zawada’s miss off Glover’s fumble came at a pivotal moment right before the break, and City made the Phoenix pay for it when they were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute.

Referee Alex King pointed to the spot after Tilio was bumped over in the box by Bozhidar Kraev.

Jamie Maclaren made no mistake, scoring his sixth spot-kick of the season before adding another goal off a counter-attack in stoppage time to seal City's seventh's win.

“We weren’t clinical and they were.

“The main thing is we’re creating. That’s a good thing. If we’re not creating it’s even worse I believe.

“We just need to make sure when we create that we capitalise and punish teams.”

The Phoenix travel to play Sydney FC, who they have not beaten during Talay's tenure, on Saturday.