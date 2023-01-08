Wellington Phoenix coach praises team's character after wild win over Sydney FC

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay hopes his team’s great escape against Sydney FC can be the turning point in their rollercoaster A-League Men season.

Talay shrugged off the controversial flashpoints and instead praised his team’s character after they survived a chaotic finish to claim one of the most remarkable victories in the club’s history by eking out a dramatic 1-0 win at Allianz Stadium on Saturday for their first away win of the season.

Despite conceding two penalties in stoppage time and having two players sent off in the final 20 minutes, the Phoenix bravely held on to win with nine men after Polish striker Oskar Zawada scored an early goal.

The backs to the wall win was the Phoenix’s first over Sydney since Talay arrived from the Sky Blues, where he served as an assistant to Steve Corica, and the result moved them back into the top six ahead of a trip to fourth-place Brisbane Roar next Saturday.

Zawada scored in the 10th minute for his fourth goal of the campaign after beating Andrew Redmayne to a ball over the top from Clayton Lewis and slotting past defender James Donachie at the near post.

There was controversy surrounding Zawada’s goal as well, as Sydney claimed they were denied the chance to make a concussion substitute and were left to defend with 10 men after Patrick Yazbek came off second best in a collision with Zawada moments earlier.

Adding to the drama, Sydney fullback Rhyan Grant had a goal chalked off by a marginal offside call midway through the second half after beating Sail with a shot from the right.

“I thought the boys showed fantastic character to get through that, and we walked away with the three points,” Talay said.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail celebrates after beating Sydney FC in dramatic circumstances.

“The boys will take a lot from that. They will grow a lot from that. The group will band together after that. The work ethic they put in to be able to come away with three points.

“Do we want to play with nine men every game? No we don’t but in this case we’ve had to deal with this situation and the boys came up trumps.”

Experienced Sydney striker Adam Le Fondre stepped up to take the two spot kicks deep into added time. He was unsuccessful on both occasions.

His first, down low to the right, was brilliantly saved by Oli Sail, who guessed the right way and celebrated thinking he had won the game with the first penalty save of his A-League career, only for referee Shaun Evans to point to the penalty spot again moments later.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada gave his team the lead with an early goal.

Le Fondre’s second penalty was off target, the Englishman blazing his second attempt high and wide after boldly stepping up again when Evans spotted a second handball offence.

”Oli made a fantastic save on the first one. I know Alfie [Le Fondre] because I’ve worked with him and he’s a brave player. He stepped up for the second one to equalise for his team.

“But it happens, the best players in the world miss penalties and for us it was positive. He struck it well but got it off target.”

Both penalties were awarded for handballs. Replays shown on the television broadcast were inconclusive and suggested the ball struck Tim Payne’s back on the first one, but the second was more clear-cut, Connor O’Toole’s cross striking the raised arm of Callan Elliot.

In the immediate aftermath Talay said he was reluctant to comment on the handball decisions before he had the opportunity to watch the incidents back, but at first glance he thought the ball struck Payne’s back on the first penalty.

“Second one happened too quickly. The first one I thought hit him in the back. I don’t know.”

The Phoenix saw out the game with only nine men on the field after midfielders Bozhidar Kraev and Nicholas Pennington were both sent off.

Kraev’s was a second yellow after clipping the back of Adrian Segecic's legs as he tried to shield the ball, while Pennington was issued a straight red card for retaliating and grabbing the neck of Max Burgess during an altercation between the two.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Nicholas Pennington and Max Burgess clash during the second half.

The Phoenix may have felt Burgess deserved a similar punishment for his involvement after escaping with a yellow despite instigating the scuffle, but Pennington should have no complaints about his red after putting himself at the mercy of the referee when he lashed out.

Talay said he thought Kraev’s second yellow was harsh, while he claimed he could not see the coming together between Pennington and Burgess through a crowd of bodies.

Both players will now miss their next match against the in-form Roar.

“Watching it live I thought it was soft,” Talay said of Kraev’s second yellow.

“I don’t think there was intent to kick the player. I thought he tried to come around the ball … but I don’t think there was intent to hurt the player or raised studs.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Ufuk Talay had never beaten Sydney FC until Saturday.

“The referee makes a call with what he sees and VAR is there to back him up if the decision is wrong and I guess they agree it’s the right decision.

“The second one I can’t answer as there were too many players around that situation and VAR has come to a decision that what Nico did is a red card.”

There was no love lost between Talay and his old Sydney FC mentor Steve Corica during the wild encounter, the two former colleagues involved in a heated argument during the second half chaos.

However, Talay put their war of words down to “two passionate coaches that want to win and want to be successful” and he said they would “shake hands” and make up after the match.

After a long wait, Talay finally got the win over Sydney he had been waiting for since he first joined the Phoenix, even if it was not as straightforward as he might have liked.