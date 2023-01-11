Wellington Phoenix forward Kosta Barbarouses felt sick watching drama unfold

Wellington Phoenix forward Kosta Barbarouses said he felt sick watching the final 20 minutes of their crazy A-League Men clash against Sydney FC from the bench.

Against all odds, the Phoenix hung on with nine men to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Barbarouses’s former club at Allianz Stadium on Saturday after his old strike partner Adam Le Fondre missed not one but two penalties in stoppage time.

Barbarouses said it was one of the most stressful games of his 283-game A-League career.

The New Zealand international ranked it right up there with the 2011 grand final when his Brisbane Roar scored two goals in the final few minutes of extra-time to force a penalty shootout, which they then won 4-2.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Barbarouses said he looked back on the Sydney win with a sense of relief after the Phoenix overcome two red cards and two penalties to claim their first away win of the season.

“It could have been taken out of our hands and I think the conversation would have probably been a little bit different had it affected the result, but thankfully it didn’t and it’s a good three points on the road,” he said.

Bozhidar Kraev and Nicholas Pennington were both given their marching orders towards the end of the match, leaving the Phoenix to defend their lead with nine men.

Sydney won two penalties in stoppage time but blew their chances to snatch a late draw.

Sky Sport Nine-man Wellington Phoenix survive two red cards and two penalties to beat Sydney FC.

The first spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Oli Sail and the second was off target.

Barbarouses said he was a wreck on the sidelines as he watched the drama unfold from the bench after being subbed out of the game.

“I felt sick a couple of times. Me and Rufs [captain Alex Rufer] came off at the same time and we couldn’t believe what was going on. We were standing up trying to keep calm.

“Apart from the grand final in 2011 I haven’t seen anything like that sort of carnage, it was pretty incredible.”

Referee boss Nathan Magill came out after the match and said referee Shaun Evans got most of the big calls right.

However, he admitted the decision to send Kraev off for a second bookable offence was “harsh” and he emphasised with the Phoenix on that one.

Despite the controversy, Barbarouses said he was reluctant to criticise the performance of the referee and urged the Phoenix to move on as attention turns to a difficult trip away to the fifth-place Brisbane Roar on Saturday.

A win would lift the Phoenix back into the top six.

“As I said, our reactions probably would have been a lot different had it affected the results.

“But the ref doesn’t critique my performance so I’m not going to critique his.”

“We haven’t even looked at it as a team, we’ve just moved on because the games are too close together.”