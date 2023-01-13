Andrew Durante feels there is referee bias against the Wellington Phoenix

Former captain Andrew Durante felt there was a bias against the Wellington Phoenix in his playing days.

Wellington Phoenix legend Andrew Durante says there is a historical refereeing bias against the club.

The iconic former Phoenix captain felt big decisions went against them in his playing days.

Durante retired in 2021 after a record 358 A-League appearances, finishing his playing career with Western United, but he is best known for his 11 seasons in Wellington. He is currently player welfare and development manager at Western United in Melbourne.

The Australian-born ex-All Whites defender was speaking to Sky Sport’s The Kiwi Football Fix after last weekend’s controversial match with Sydney FC when several referee decisions went against the Phoenix, who remarkably won 1-0 in Sydney after finishing with nine men.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Phoenix consider defensive signing following Ben Waine's departure

* Wellington Phoenix forward Kosta Barbarouses felt sick watching drama unfold

* 'Harsh' red card for Wellington Phoenix star could have been a 'turning point', admits refs boss

* Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Oli Sail coy over ref spray after 'hectic' win against Sydney FC

* Wellington Phoenix coach praises team's character after wild win over Sydney FC



“In short, I’m going to say I reckon there is,” Durante said, when asked whether was bias against the club.

“There’s always the case where the bigger clubs get the rub of the green, generally.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Andrew Durante was a stalwart at the back for Wellington Phoenix.

“I feel like when I was player at the Wellington Phoenix, we always got the rub of the green against us.

“Whether it’s factual or not, I truly believe that.”

Durante, who commentated on the Phoenix-Sydney FC game, thought there was bias again in the officiating.

“They [Phoenix] got some really tough calls against them,’’ he told The Kiwi Football Fix. “Without speaking out of line, it looked like they [officials] wanted Sydney FC to win. Whether that was the case or not, you can’t confirm that, but it just oozed...”

Football Australia has defended referee Shaun Evans’ performance in the dramatic match in which he sent off two Phoenix players and awarded two penalties to Sydney FC in stoppage time.

Bozhidar Kraev and Nicholas Pennington were shown controversial red cards in the second half, but the Phoenix survived with nine men.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Bozhidar Kraev, right, was one of two Phoenix players sent off by Shaun Evans.

Durante said all the ‘’really big calls’’ late in the game went against the Phoenix.

“I thought the second yellow card was harsh; I thought the Pennington sendoff was harsh...and then the handball.”

Durante said ex-Phoenix coach Ernie Merrick also felt they didn’t get the rub of the green when he was in charge of the team, having also worked with one of the league’s bigger clubs, Melbourne Victory.

Merrick coached Wellington from 2013 to 2016, when Durante was with the club, and he was Victory boss from 2005 to 2011.

“I remember Ernie Merrick when he came from Melbourne Victory, and he saw it first hand, and he realised that, ‘hey, we don’t get the rub of the green. At Victory, we often got the rub of the green’,” Durante added.

“For someone like Ernie to come and really experience it first hand, being at both the best club and then coming to Wellington Phoenix, then I think that says a lot.”