Hungry Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada targets 10-goal mark

Oskar Zawada nodded the Wellington Phoenix into the lead against Brisbane Roar and keeper Oli Sail kept them there.

Wellington Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada has scored match-winning goals in back-to-back games, but he will not be satisfied until he cracks double digits.

The Polish target man is in the form of his life, now the Phoenix’s joint top goalscorer with five goals in 12 games.

Zawada failed to score in his first five A-League Men appearances, but he has found his finishing touch in recent weeks, netting in four of his last five games to sit third-equal in the golden boot race alongside team-mate Bozhidar Kraev.

After missing several chances in an erratic performance against Melbourne City, Zawada bounced back to score the match-winning goals in the last two games, leading the Phoenix to narrow 1-0 wins over Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar.

With five goals to his name, Zawada is now just one away from matching the most prolific season of his career, when he scored six in 23 games for Polish club Wisla Plock in 2018-19.

However, he is hungry for more.

After arriving at the Phoenix with an underwhelming goal-scoring record, the former Poland youth international has set himself the target of reaching the 10-goal mark for the first time in his senior career.

“I’m feeling very good. We’re winning and I’m scoring goals so everything is going good. Hopefully we can stay consistent, me also,” he said.

“I don’t care if you write about me good or bad, but of course as a striker it’s important to score just like as a defender or a goalkeeper it’s important to keep a clean sheet.

“Even if you win a game and don’t score, I don’t feel 100% satisfied.

“When I came here I saw the statistics of the last seasons so I saw when you score about 10 goals you are in the top three or four goalscorers so it was my goal, my dream, to score those goals and I’m 50% there.

“I just have to stay consistent and I cannot be happy because I haven’t done what I wanted.”

Zawada’s hot form for the Phoenix has coincided with their rise up the A-League Men ladder.

They are now up to fourth and could jump another spot if they can beat the second-place Central Coast Mariners at Sky Stadium on Sunday in a fixture that shapes as one of the games of the season.

Zawada had never played in a two-striker system prior to joining the Phoenix and said playing in coach Ufuk Talay’s preferred 4-2-2-2 formation took some getting used to.

But now that he has got the hang of it, the goals have started to flow.

“I’m not a stupid player. I try to learn a lot and really fast so my eyes were open, my ears were open to hear what I can improve on, and I try to listen to what the coach was telling me all the time.

“Now when I’m on the pitch I know what to do and how to behave also. I understand my team-mates better and they understand me and where I’m going to run. It’s automatic now.

The Phoenix will back Zawada to continue his goalscoring streak when they take on the Mariners on Sunday.

Both teams love to attack. The Mariners have scored 26 goals, the highest in the A-League this season while the Phoenix have scored 20, good enough for third best.

A calf injury will keep centre-back Scott Wootton out for three to four weeks, Talay said on Friday, but his absence has been offset by the return of midfielders Bozhidar Kraev and Nicholas Pennington from suspension.