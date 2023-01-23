Wellington Phoenix captain Alex Rufer's first goal 3269 days in the making

Alex Rufer has waited a long time to score a goal for Wellington Phoenix. 3269 days to be exact.

The Phoenix captain finally managed to put the ball in the back of the net on on Sunday after his A-League Men debut all the way back on February 9, 2014.

The central midfielder scored with a tap-in at the back post after connecting with Josh Laws’ header across goal to open the scoring in their 2-1 win over Central Coast Mariners.

Rufer’s goal came in his 107th game.

“I’m really, really proud. It’s been a long time coming and obviously coming back from injury as well, that’s another proud moment for me, but the most important thing is we won the game,” a typically understated Rufer said.

“It’s weighed on me a little but I just try to do my job and help the team as best as possible, and if I can get a goal here and then it's the only goal to help.”

His celebration had a little bit of everything.

As soon as the ball went in, Rufer glanced back to the assistant referee to check he had not been flagged for offside.

“I had a little bit of doubt because I knew it was close.”

But when he saw the flag was down he waved his arms about, pointed to the sky, clenched his fists, let out a scream and then sprinted 50 metres.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix captain Alex Rufer celebrates after scoring his first goal for the club.

With team-mates in tow, he made a beeline to the Phoenix bench and celebrated with the substitutes.

Everyone piled on top of him.

Rufer pointed towards the Yellow Fever Zone and they returned the favour by chanting “the Rufe is on fire!”.

“It was carnage. I just saw bodies flying at me but I just wanted to celebrate with the boys because they’ve got my back and I’ve got each and every one of theirs. We’re a family and they mean a lot to me.”

Rufer said his first goal was the perfect way to mark his return to full fitness.

He got through 90 minutes for the first time since making his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Rufer's return has coincided with the Phoenix’s mid-season resurgence.

Since coming back into the starting team, they have won three games and only conceded one goal.

“I came back and my main goal now is to stay back,” he said.

“I trained really hard, I worked really hard to make sure when I was back I was good and I feel like I’ve picked up where I left off [before the injury], but I can always get better.

“My body is not ready to play a full 90 minutes 100% but mentally I’m strong enough to get through.

“I was hanging on at the end there but I had Stevie Ugarkovic next to me running like a dog to help me.”

After scoring his first goal, Rufer is set for another special milestone this Saturday.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Harrison Steele of the Mariners battles for possession with Phoenix midfielder Alex Rufer,.

He will play his first game for the Phoenix in his hometown.

With Sky Stadium out of action, the Phoenix are taking their fixture against Perth Glory to Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North.

The only other time the Phoenix have played there, in 2009, Rufer was in the crowd watching as a fan.

“I’m buzzing. My friends and family are there, I know we’ll get a good crowd and hopefully we can keep this momentum going and put on a show for them.”