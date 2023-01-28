Wellington Phoenix draw 2-2 with Perth Glory after contentious red card

At Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North: Wellington Phoenix 2 (Oskar Zawada 11’, Kosta Barbarouses 20’) Perth Glory 2 (David Williams 22’, 80’). HT: 2-1

Crowd: 4518

Wellington Phoenix let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with Perth Glory in Palmerston North on Saturday after defender Tim Payne was controversially sent off following VAR intervention.

First-half goals from strikers Oskar Zawada and Kosta Barbarouses had put the Phoenix on track for a fourth consecutive win, despite David Williams pulling one back for Glory during a frantic first 45-minute spell.

But the Phoenix were unable to hang on with 10 men after losing Payne to a contenious red card in the 56th minute – his sending off proving to be a major turning point in the game.

Just as the Yellow Fever were preparing to take their shirts off, former Phoenix favourite Williams popped up at the near post and drew the Glory level with a thumping header in the 80th minute to snatch a point.

Payne was initially shown a yellow card by referee Lachlan Keevers after Williams went down under minimal contact as he looked to receive a pass that would have put him through on goal.

The fact Williams had not received the ball and that Phoenix defenders Josh Laws and Callan Elliot were present when Payne ran across the striker should have been provided enough doubt.

However, Keevers wiped water off the TV monitor after being instructed to take another look by video assistant referee Alex King and determined the Glory had been denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix defender Tim Payne was sent off early in the second half.

The yellow card was upgraded to a red and Payne was banished to the sideline. He will now miss the Phoenix’s next match, against Melbourne Victory next Friday, leaving them without their first-choice centre-back pairing, with Scott Wootton still injured.

With Sky Stadium unavailable, and many other venues across the country too, the Phoenix took their Distance Derby clash two hours north to Central Energy Trust Arena.

They were greeted with a shocking surface showing the effects of the recent Juicy Fest concert and a speedway meeting from seven days earlier.

It was particularly bad in the penalty box at the southern end of the ground, where the concert stage had been, which caused chaos for the two goalkeepers.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kosta Barbarouses celebrates with David Ball after scoring the Phoenix's second goal.

After a nervy moment where Oli Sail slipped as he went to claim the ball on the edge of the area, the Phoenix went down the other end and scored.

Who else but Zawada, who has scored in every game during the four-game unbeaten run. The Polish striker opened the scoring with a glancing header in the 11th minute after being picked out by Payne.

Zawada now has seven goals for the season, making this the most prolific spell of his career.

Zawada’s strike partner Barbarouses also got in on the act, tapping home from a rebound in the 20th minute after Glory goalkeeper Cam Cook spilled the slippery ball from a Lucas Mauragis effort from the left.

Glory cut the deficit back to one two minutes later when Williams out jumped Callan Elliot at the back post and scored with a header.

The chance was created after John Koutroumbis got the better of the otherwise brilliant Mauragis and smashed the ball at Sail.

The ball sped back to Koutroumbis and he was able to chip it across to the lurking Williams.

The Glory came agonisingly close to snatching three points in stoppage time but substitute Giordano Colli could only rattle the crossbar.

The Phoenix won a late corner but Keevers blew the fulltime whistle before they could take it, denying them one final goal-scoring opportunity.