Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay walking suspension tightrope

A-League Men round 14: Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory

Where: Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North When: Saturday, 3pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

A mounting card count has put Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay at risk of a suspension.

The Australian will have to be on his best behaviour for the rest of the season after running foul of the officials in the team’s tense 2-1 win over Central Coast Mariners.

And not for the first time.

Talay has been issued four yellow cards in the first 13 games for his verbal outbursts at the officials – more than any of his players.

He will be banished from the sidelines for a game if he picks up one more.

It is common to see, and hear, coaches protesting every decision that goes against them.

The fourth official situated between the two technical areas usually cops the brunt of it.

But of the 12 coaches in the A-League Men, Talay is the worst offender.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay protests a decision during their win against the Mariners.

Marko Rudan at Western Sydney Wanderers and Mariners boss Nick Montgomery both have three yellow cards to their name, Adelaide United’s Carl Vaert and Perth Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich have two and Steve Corica of Sydney FC has one.

The rest of the coaches have a clean record.

While he ran the risk of missing a match if he overstepped the line again, Talay said he would not stray from his aggressive style and put his sideline conduct down to his will to win.

“Maybe I have too much fire in the belly at times, a bit of frustration during the games,” Talay conceded.

“But it is something I’m aware of and at the end of the day I am who I am. I’m not going to change who I am.

“Maybe I will be a bit more aware of those moments where I do get frustrated, but it’s not meant in a bad way.

Ashley Feder/Getty Images The Phoenix will be without midfielder Clayton Lewis for an extended period.

“It’s just the desire and passion to be successful and to win games.”

Adding to his frustration, Talay will have to contend without key midfielder Clayton Lewis for Saturday’s Distance Derby clash with the Glory in Palmerston North after Lewis suffered a fractured kneecap in their win over the Mariners last weekend.

Both teams come into the match riding a wave of good form.

The fourth-place Phoenix have won their last three and the eighth-place Glory are unbeaten in four, though they have only won of seven away games.

Despite their contrasting positions on the table, just three points separate the Phoenix and Glory.

In-form Phoenix striker Oskar Zawada will be aiming to score for the fourth game in a row after shaking off a muscle complaint.

Glory’s prized Socceroos recruit Adam Taggart bagged a double in their last match but comes in under an injury cloud.

The Phoenix last played in Palmerston North in 2009, losing 1-0 to Sydney FC.