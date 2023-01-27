Wellington Phoenix midfielder Clayton Lewis sidelined with fractured kneecap

A-League Men round 14: Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory

Where: Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North When: Saturday, 3pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, live updates on Stuff

Wellington Phoenix will have to navigate the next two months without key man Clayton Lewis after scans revealed the All White suffered a fractured kneecap in their win over Central Coast Mariners.

The first-choice central midfielder sustained the painful injury when opposition forward Beni Nkololo took a heavy touch and landed awkwardly on his shin midway through the first half.

Despite his brave attempt to play on, seeing out the first half and some of the second, a hobbling Lewis eventually succumbed to the pain and had to be replaced.

Coach Ufuk Talay was “gutted” to lose Lewis.

The exact timeframe for his return was unknown at this stage but Talay said it would likely be between eight and 12 weeks.

Lewis has been an integral member of the Phoenix team this season, featuring in all 13 games to help them break into the top four.

He scored a cracking goal directly from a free-kick against Macarthur in round five.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay provides an injury update on Clayton Lewis.

“I’m disappointed for Clay. To be honest I’m gutted for him,” Talay said.

“I thought he was getting into some good form and he had created that partnership with Alex [Rufer] again in midfield so it’s a disappointing time for us as a team for Clay to be injured.

“What we need to focus on now is him healing and doing his rehab and getting himself back on the park.”

Talay also defended the decision to keep Lewis on the field for more than 20 minutes after sustaining his injury, saying he was guided by his player.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Phoenix midfielder Clayton Lewis charges through the Brisbane Roar defence.

“We always go off the player. The player is the one with the knock. At halftime he was assessed. He said he was OK to continue through and then obviously it got too sore so we had to take him off the field.

“Like I said, he’s a very important player for us and we’re upset we won’t have him for the next few games.”

While the loss of a regular starter is an unfortunate setback for the fourth-place Phoenix after registering three straight wins, they do have a ready-made replacement waiting in the wings in Steven Ugarkovic.

Ugarkovic was brought in to provide more cover and to challenge for a starting role after long-term injuries to Lewis and captain Alex Rufer left the Phoenix light on midfielders at the back end of last season.

Ugarkovic and Rufer are expected to pair up for Saturday’s Distance Derby clash with Perth Glory in Palmerston North, though Nicholas Pennington is another player Talay could turn to.

“I believe we have the best four sixes in the competition to be honest because we still have Nico and Stevie that can step in there and do a job,” Talay said.

“In these circumstances when things happen opportunities arise for other players and now it’s up to Stevie and Nico to come in and do a job.”

The Phoenix are playing in Palmerston North for just the second time with Sky Stadium unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert.

The Glory arrive in New Zealand in good form, having won three of their last four games.