Wellington Phoenix coach blames draw with Perth on Tim Payne's 'soft' red card

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has taken aim at the match officials following his team’s momentum-stalling 2-2 draw with Perth Glory in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Talay believed the decision to send Tim Payne off was wrong and cost the Phoenix a fourth consecutive A-League Men win after the centre-back was controversially sent off while they were one goal up.

“Again the outcome in my opinion was decided by the officials,” Talay lamented after the game at Central Energy Trust Arena.

MARTY MELVILLE/Photosport Wellington Phoenix defender Tim Payne was sent off with half an hour to go in their A-League Men clash with Perth Glory.

The Phoenix went into halftime with a 2-1 lead after strikers Oskar Zawada and Kosta Barbarouses scored inside the first 20 minutes, with Polish import Zawada taking his season tally to seven after finding the back of the net for the fourth game in succession.

But the Phoenix were unable to hang on with 10 men after Payne was sent off for denying the Glory a goal-scoring opportunity in the 56th minute.

Talay said it was a major turning point in the game.

Payne was initially shown a yellow card by referee Lachlan Keevers after running across David Williams as the Glory striker looked to receive a pass that could have put him through on goal.

Williams went down under the contact.

However, the yellow was upgraded to red after Keevers was instructed by video assistant referee Alex King to take another look on the TV monitor and decided Payne had denied the Glory a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich reckoned the "clinical" Williams would have scored had he not been fouled by Payne despite the presence of Phoenix defenders Josh Laws and Callan Elliot.

Williams scored both of the Glory’s goals from powerful close-range headers, including the equalising goal with only 10 minutes left to play.

“For me, if it’s a foul then he's the last man and David Williams goes through and scores. He’s pretty clinical in that moment,” Zadkovich said.

“If he through and gets to the ball first, it’s a pretty clear goal-scoring chance, so if it’s a foul it’s a red card.”

But Talay disagreed and felt Keevers got the decision badly wrong.

“I tried to have a look again in the changing room and I thought he was never going to get to the ball and I think Cal Elliot is behind Payney as well and is there to deal with it,” Talay said.

“The officials had a long look at it, it probably took three or four minutes to decide it was a red card, and I felt it was quite soft.”

Asked how much that decision influenced the final outcome, Talay replied: “A lot”.

He responded to the red card by bringing on centre-back Finn Surman and switching to a back five, anchored by captain Alex Rufer.

They were 10 minutes away from surviving when Williams popped up at the near post and scored Glory's second goal.

Adding to their misery, the Phoenix will now lose Payne to an automatic suspension for next Friday’s trip to the struggling Melbourne Victory, leaving them without their first-choice centre-back pairing with Scott Wootton injured.

The Phoenix are in the market for a new defender but Talay said another option would be to promote someone from their academy to see them through the lean period.

“We’ll have to look at that, what we’re going to do. I think we’re running out of central defenders. Tim being out and Scott not ready yet, we’ll have to make a decision on what looks like for us next week.

“We’ll first look there [at the academy] but at the same time we’ll still do our homework and try to find a player that fits into what we want to do.”

Despite the draw, the Phoenix were able to move up to third on the ladder. However, they could drop as low as fifth depending on the outcome of other results in round 14.